Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/AmericaVotes
LIVE UPDATES: 2020 U.S. presidential election
Six states still too early to call in nail-biter U.S. election
Trump seeks to stop 'all voting,' but only counting remains
U.S. news organizations rebuke Trump on election results claim
Battlegrounds: Final U.S. election results hinging on a handful of key states
Early takeaways from U.S. election as votes continue to be counted
Kanye West appeared to concede defeat in U.S. election, hints at another 2024 run
Canada following ongoing U.S. election count 'carefully,' PM Trudeau says
'Emotional support Canadians' offer to help Americans stressed by U.S. election
This couple moved to Canada after Trump won in 2016 and are still at political odds
Hoping to move to Canada after the U.S. election? Americans may find immigration challenges
Democrats losing paths to U.S. Senate control as GOP hangs on
'Unscalable' metal fence erected around White House amid worries about potential protests
Donald Trump Jr. tweets nonsensical map suggesting Russia, Antarctica is voting Republican