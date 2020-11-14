TORONTO -- Twitter users, TikTok stars and K-pop fans alike launched an online attack against the pro-Trump ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington, D.C., Saturday, flooding the hashtag with jokes about pancakes in an effort to draw attention away from the march.

By mid-morning Saturday, the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag was overwhelmed with pictures of pancakes, fritters, and jokes about blueberry pancakes in honour of Republican states turning blue.

“Make America pancakes again,” declared one Twitter user, garnering thousands of shares. “Flipping states, pancakes, and senate seats.”

The call to action was mobilized Wednesday by TikTok star Shea Depmore after she urged people to overwhelm the hashtag with “syrupy goodness” in a bid to redirect attention away from the protests, planned by pro-Trump protesters echoing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the U.S. election.

And social media users did not waffle.

Blueberry pancakes in honor of Georgia turning blue #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/YVUU0L6wX8 — Tex Plant Daddy (@jasonb67237407) November 14, 2020

Made for our “special” friends at #MillionMAGAMarch.



Here are your very own snowflake pancakes to celebrate your fragility in these new times. #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch2020 #MAGAMarchDC #MillionMoronMarch pic.twitter.com/JF5dubBbjB — Luke (@LucasMaximus12) November 14, 2020

For the #MillionMAGAMarch people, I present you with banana nut pancakes, because your are both bananas & nuts. You’re welcome! #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/vkkdeNGpGP — ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ Justice Johnson╤ (@ACJJustice) November 14, 2020

Despite the march’s slogan promising a million protesters, only a few thousand of them took to the streets of Washington Saturday. Far-right and pro-Trump groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon have said they would be in attendance.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s motorcade drove past the crowd Saturday morning after promising on Twitter he would attend. The crowd chanted “USA, USA” as he drove by, waving from his car.​