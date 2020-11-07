TORONTO -- Jubilation erupted in cities across the U.S. Saturday as Democratic supporters took to the streets in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 elections, setting off fireworks and dancing in the street.

The sound of fireworks, cheers and car horns drowned out the usual street noise in New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia – cities crucial in clinching the victory – as Biden supporters filled the streets.

“Cheering and singing in the street. Banging of drums, ringing of bells, honking of horns, shouts from windows, and many happy tears. New York City explodes with joy,” read one tweet.

The Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Biden around 11:30 a.m. EST, which led to him winning both the electoral college and the popular vote, and becoming the first presidential candidate in history to surpass 70 million votes.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” the president-elect tweeted shortly after the win was declared.

“I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Biden’s running mate and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the first Black woman elected to office, shared an emotional video of the moment she got to congratulate Biden on the win.

In New York City, spontaneous block parties broke out as people ran out of their buildings, banging on pots, hugging and crying in large crowds. In Louisville, Ky., Biden supporters gathered on their lawns to toast with champagne. In Harlem, they danced in the streets, banged cowbells and honked their car horns.

In Washington, hundreds streamed into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, waving Biden-Harris signs, dancing, and cheering.

"It's surreal, I feel like I'm free from the clutches of evil," Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager in New York City, told the Associated Press. "I feel less worried for my immigrant friends. In 2016, we woke up crying. Today we are celebrating. Look, the sky is clear blue, the sun is out, Mother Nature is celebrating, too."

Meanwhile, in Lansing, Mich., Donald Trump supporters clashed with Black Lives Matter demonstrators on the Capitol steps while chanting “we won, we won.”

“The Democrats are liars, the Democrats are hateful, the Democrats are deceiving us,” a protestor yelled.

Trump's supporters have been protesting for days outside of ballot-counting operations, alleging without evidence that the slow-moving results were proof of voter fraud.

The president has offered no evidence to support his own accusations of a rigged election despite continuously casting doubt on the legitimacy of the ballot-counting process and launched multiple lawsuits in several states, including Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He also vowed to push for a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden was declared the winner on Wednesday.

Biden is expected to speak at 8 p.m. EST Saturday.