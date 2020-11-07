TORONTO -- Celebrities, including John Legend and Lebron James, took to social media to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. election.

“Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris,” tweeted singer-songwriter John Legend. “Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times.”

Meanwhile several stars expressed their excitement for Kamala Harris for not only becoming the first woman in history to serve the role of vice-president, but also the first woman of colour to hold such a title in the White House.



“Crying and holding my daughter,” actress Mindy Kaling tweeted. “Look baby, she looks like us.”

American rapper-songwriter Lizzo took to Instagram and posted an emotional video of her reaction as held back tears.

“Let’s get to work America,” she said. “It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and actions.”

Kim Kardashian also shared her joy with Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump and her husband Kanye West who conceded his own presidential bid with 60,000 votes.



Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus also chimed in on Twitter while giving new meaning to one of her songs. “Now this is a party in the U.S.A,” she said.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James also took to social media to express his excitement of the election outcome.

James posted an edited image of Biden’s face over his own and U.S. President Donald Trump’s face over NBA star Andre Iguodala during the historic final minutes of the 2016 NBA Finals.