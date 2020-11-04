OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is “carefully” watching the vote-counting that is still unfolding in the United States presidential election.

As ballots continue to be tallied in what’s turned out to be a very tight race between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Trudeau says Canada is keeping a close eye on the political uncertainty that Americans are waking up to.

“As everyone knows, there is an electoral process underway in the United States. We of course are following it carefully and will continue to as the day, and days, unfold,” Trudeau told reporters on his way into West Block on Wednesday morning.

Trudeau did not speak about Trump’s false claim in the early-morning hours that in his view he has won, calling for counting to stop and threatening to contest the outcome at the United States Supreme Court.

Beating Trump to the microphone in the early morning hours, Biden said he believes the Democrats are “on track to win this election,” and called for patience to allow the democratic process unfold.

With a record number of advance votes and mail-in ballots cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic, votes are still being counted in some key states where Trump and Biden are neck-and-neck.

Overnight, Canadian federal political leaders were mum on the race, waiting to see a concrete result before weighing in on an outcome that will have policy implications for this country regardless of who wins.