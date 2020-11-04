TORONTO -- Some U.S. election watchers are calling for an end to a “misleading” polling industry as early results from the presidential race didn’t match pollster predictions.

There was no overwhelming “blue wave” of votes toward Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as was suggested might happen by polls leading up to Tuesday’s vote. Instead, a neck-and-neck race between Biden and President Donald Trump continued into Wednesday afternoon.

For presidential historian Allan Lichtman, the results so far should spell the end to “horse race” election polling altogether.

“It led us down the primrose path last time,” he told CTV News Channel on Wednesday, referring to similarly misleading polls ahead of the 2016 race between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“Even if Biden wins, which as you know I predicted, the polls are still completely misleading suggesting a huge Biden blowout … The problem is polls are not predictors. They’re snapshots and they’re abused as predictors.”

Where exactly the polls may have gone wrong is unclear, but what is clear is that pollsters need to re-evaluate the system, said Brian Rosenwald, a fellow at the University of Pennsylvania

“There’s something going on that they’re not getting right,” he told CTV News Channel, adding that congressional district-level polling needs a revamp. “The polling industry is going to have to rip it down to the studs and try to figure out a way to fix this, otherwise polls become kind of useless.”

The margin of error for polling usually sits around three per cent, meaning the results could fall above or below the survey results by that figure. But Lichtman says the margin is actually “vastly larger” than disclosed because polls don’t take into account other mistake sources beyond “statistical sampling errors.”

“There is response error. You don’t know if respondents are being truthful or just making something up perhaps because they really haven’t made up their mind,” he said. “Secondly, there is a huge error in estimating likely voters, particularly in such a volatile time as a pandemic.”

But some experts suggest a condemnation of polling may still be premature. Political science professor David Canon told CTV News Channel on Wednesday that, once the votes are all accounted for, pollsters might not have been too far off the mark.

“The national polling averages had Biden between a seven and eight point lead,” the University of Wisconsin professor said. “He might end up winning the popular vote by four or five points, and that’s starting to get within your margin of error. This is not going to be a colossal fail in polling.”