OTTAWA -- Canadian politicians and diplomats welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris with warm wishes and optimism Wednesday, with talk of “bright days ahead” despite ongoing cross-border challenges.

“It's a joyful day today. I think that everything is different these days because of COVID and because of the challenges that we all face… but I don't think that diminishes the fact that we as Canadians should celebrate the transfer of power in a peaceful and safe way with our greatest neighbor and ally up here in the United States,” said Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman in an interview during CTV News’ inauguration special.

“We're really looking forward to working with the Biden administration, and I think there's bright days ahead.”

Hillman indicated that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon be looking to meet with Biden and his team, though due to the ongoing pandemic and border restrictions, what would typically be an in-person official visit will likely happen virtually.

“COVID will probably have a big impact on exactly how everybody gets together as it does for every single one of us, but they know we're very keen to see them soon,” Hillman said. “I think we'll let the president get through his first day in office, and we'll talk about it after that.”

One of the major points of conversation will likely be the Biden administration’s rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline and whether there will be ways to work across the border to make the case for a broader “buy North American” approach rather than the president’s “buy American” pledge.

“Buy American policies are not new to us. We've seen them under successive governments both Republican and Democrat. So we are used to making our case to American lawmakers and administrations as to why their economic recovery will be better and faster if they keep the borders open between Canada and the United States for trade and supply chains, and I think we're actually going into this in a fairly good way,” Hillman said, citing the support Canada received from Democrats during the NAFTA renegotiation process.

In a statement congratulating Biden and Harris once again, Trudeau touted the “unique” relationship between the two countries and vowed to keep working together to combat COVID-19 and eventually “build back better.”

“I look forward to working with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we strive to make our countries safer, more prosperous, and more resilient,” Trudeau said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole also offered renewed congratulations on Wednesday, saying he was looking forward to working together to “get Canadians and Americans back to work.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the swearing-in of the new, Democratic administration “marks an official end to the hate and division of the last four years, and, an opportunity to build a more inclusive and compassionate nation and world.”

Similarly, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul noted the history being made. “My mother was down in the U.S. during the March on Washington. At 84, she has now lived to see a part of MLK's dream achieved.”

Provincial leaders, MPs, and former prime minister Stephen Harper also posted messages of congratulations to the new president and for the democratic transition of power.

In an initial message to Canada, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Katherine Brucker said the U.S. embassy and consulates “remain committed to strengthening and promoting the U.S.-Canada relationship.”

“We value our countries’ extraordinary partnership and the strong ties that bind our people together. We look forward to continuing our deep collaboration with the Canadian government on issues of bilateral importance including health, our shared border, defense and security, and economic prosperity,” said Brucker in the statement.