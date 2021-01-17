TORONTO -- On the day that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office, he intends to kill the Keystone XL pipeline deal, according to documents reviewed by CTV News.

The documents, reviewed by CTV News' Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan, contain a list of objectives which Biden intends to complete on his first day of office. Among the objectives includes "rollback enviro actions via EO (including rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit.)"

The Keystone XL pipeline extension is a controversial cross-border project that seeks to build upon existing infrastructure transporting Canadian crude oil into the U.S.

Biden had been campaigning on a promise to block the pipeline project, which aims to deliver 830,000 barrels of oil from Hardisty, Alta. to Steele City, Neb., and would cost approximately US$8 billion.

U.S. President Donald Trump approved the 1,947-kilometre pipeline extension in 2017 after years of it struggling to get off the ground.

A Canadian source close to the matter told Madan that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought up the subject in a congratulatory phone call with Biden following his victory in the U.S. election.

They spoke for around 10 minutes, the source said, and agreed to continue discussing later down the road.