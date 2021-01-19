TORONTO -- From awkward handshakes to pointed Twitter attacks, the relationship between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has been tumultuous at best.

Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017 and it wouldn’t be until nearly a month later that the prime minister and the new president met face-to-face.

The two initially spoke to reporters of shared values and a commitment to resolve trade disputes, but that sentiment seemed to fade in light of Trump’s controversial foreign policies, focus on building border walls and a slew of tariffs imposed on Canadian products.

Watch the video above to see some of the most memorable moments the two shared during the last four years, whether it was in-person or communicated through the media.