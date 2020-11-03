TORONTO -- An armed man who was allegedly loitering outside a North Carolina polling station was banned and later arrested.

Justin Dunn, 36, was told to leave a polling station in Charlotte, N.C. after he voted. But, he was seen back at the same polling station about two hours later, where he had allegedly set up a lawn chair.

Video of the arrest shows Dunn wearing camouflage, a hat in support of U.S. President Donald Trump, military boots and a firearm.

It is legal to carry a firearm in North Carolina, but Dunn was told to leave following complaints of voter intimidation.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. He is being held on a US$1,500 bond.

The Associated Press could not reach by phone Dunn on Tuesday.

With files from The Associated Press