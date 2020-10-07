TORONTO -- Despite the distancing measures in place at Wednesday night's U.S. vice-presidential debate, one uninvited guest got a little too close to one of the candidates.

Mid-debate, a fly landed on the head of Vice-President Mike Pence, who seemed unfazed or unaware that the insect was there.

Ian Cull, a reporter for NBC's Bay Area affiliate, confirmed on Twitter after checking the footage that the fly sat atop Pence's head for two minutes and three seconds before flying away.

Although nobody mentioned the insect invasion on the debate telecast, Twitter was soon buzzing with jokes as "The Fly" became a trending topic. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden got in on the fun, tweeting a photo of himself with a swatter asking supporters to help his campaign "fly." The fly even got its own parody Twitter account, tweeting out videos of pop star Miley Cyrus' song "Fly on the Wall" and joking about releasing a memoir.

Incredibly, this was the second time in as many election cycles that a fly made its presence known during a televised debate.

In 2016, a fly spent a few seconds on the face of Hillary Clinton during one of her debates with Donald Trump.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama was never bothered by a fly during a debate, but he did memorably swat one dead during a televised interview in 2009.

Here's a roundup of some of the best tweets of the night:

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The whole of America’s attention span when the fly landed on Mike Pence



#VicePresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/seNLIBdYjh — pumpkin spice imogen (@shamila______) October 8, 2020

Pretty fly on a white guy pic.twitter.com/w0S1vDmAte — Pence's Fly (@MichaelsFly) October 8, 2020

This just in: The fly just got a three picture deal with Universal. pic.twitter.com/89DWVCeNqD — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 8, 2020

The Fly just got a show on Netflix. Jeff Goldblum to voice. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 8, 2020

LORNE MICHAELS... I IMPLORE YOU... PLEASE... GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020

The fly is dating Ben Affleck. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 8, 2020

With files from The Associated Press