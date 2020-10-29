A complete guide to advanced voting rules in the U.S.
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:54PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 29, 2020 3:49PM EDT
More than 80 million Americans have already voted ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election – more than 58 per cent of the total of all votes cast in the 2016 election.
Each state handles early votes in its own way, and crucial rules – like whether mailed ballots will count if they arrive after election day – can differ across state lines. This Associated Press interactive breaks down how each state handles mail and absentee ballots and when they’ll begin tallying those votes.
