Amateur balloonist group from Illinois says small balloon last reported over Alaska 'missing in action'

Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck

Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.

