Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 14 missing in Italy
Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 14 missing in Italy
Thunderstorms hampered Monday the search for more than a dozen hikers who remained unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier in Italy broke off, sending an avalanche of ice, snow and rocks down the slope. Officials put the known death toll at seven.
“I hope the numbers stop here,” said Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia, whose region in northeast Italy borders the Dolomite mountain range including the Marmolada glacier. He spoke in the resort town of Canazei, where a morgue was set up in the ice rink.
Another regional leader, Maurizio Fugatti, said that by Monday afternoon 14 persons remained unaccounted for: 10 Italians, three from Czechia and one from Austria. “We were contacted by families because these people didn't return home,”' said Fugatti of the Trentino-Alto Adige Alpine region.
In the mountain's parking lot, four cars remained whose occupants hadn't been traced - two cars had plates from Czechia, one from Germany and the fourth from Hungary.
Fugatti raised the possibility that there might be persons whose families don't know their status since they might be on holiday and only check in with relatives at vacation's end.
At least three of the dead were Italians, authorities said. Italian news reports said one of the deceased was from Czechia, which is more widely known in English as the Czech Republic.
On Sunday, officials said nine persons were injured, but officials at a news conference Monday in the resort town of Canazei said there were eight persons, including two hospitalized in what they described as “delicate,” grave condition.
Zaia said the hospitalized included two Germans and a 40-year-old patient yet to be identified.
The avalanche came roaring down when dozens of hikers were on excursions, including some of them roped together.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi, flanking the officials after meeting with family members of some of the dead, expressed “the most sincere, affectionate, heartfelt closeness” to the families.
Looking grim, he demanded that action be taken so such a tragedy doesn't happen again. “This is a drama that certainly has some unpredictability,” Draghi said, echoing several experts who said an avalanche triggered by a glacier's breakup couldn't be forecast.
But what happened “'certainly depends on environmental deterioration and the climate situation,” the premier said.
Marmolada glacier has been shrinking for decades, and scientists at the government CNR research center have said it won't exist within 25-30 years.
“Today, Italy gathers close” around the stricken families, Draghi said. “The government must reflect on what happened and take measures, so that what happens has a very low possibility, or none, of repeating itself.”
The detached portion of glacier was massive, estimated at 200 meters (yards) wide, 80 meters tall and 60 meters deep. Zaia likened the avalanche to an “apartment building (sized) block of ice with debris and Cyclopean masses of rock.”
”I can't say anything else other than the facts, and the facts tell us that the high temperatures don't favor these situations,“ Zaia told reporters.
Italy is in the grips of a weeks-long heat wave, and Alpine rescuers said that the temperature at the glacier's altitude last week topped 10 C (50 F) when usually it should over around freezing at this time of year.
Drones were being used to help look for any of the missing as well as verify safety, but even they had to stop operating when thunderstorms lashed the area in late morning.
What caused a pinnacle of the glacier to break off and thunder down the slope at a speed estimated by experts at around 300 kph (nearly 200 mph), wasn't immediately known.
But high temperatures were widely cited as a likely factor.
Jacopo Gabrieli, a polar sciences researcher at Italy's state-run CNR research center, noted that the long heat wave, spanning May and June, was the hottest in northern Italy in that period for nearly 20 years.
“It's absolutely an anomaly,” Gabrieli said in an interview on Italian state TV Monday. Like other experts, he said it would have been impossible to predict when or if a serac - a pinnacle from a glacier's overhang - could break off, as it did on Sunday.
Operators of rustic shelters along the mountainside said temperatures at the 2,000-meter (6,600 foot) level recently reached 24C (75 F) - unheard of in a place where excursionists go in summer to keep cool.
The glacier, in the Marmolada range, is the largest in the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. People ski on it in the winter. But the glacier has been rapidly melting away over the past decades, with much of its volume gone.
The Mediterranean basin, which includes southern European countries like Italy, has been identified by UN experts as a “climate change hot spot,” likely to suffer heat waves and water shortages, among other consequences.
Pope Francis, who has made care of the planet a priority of his papacy, tweeted an invitation to pray for the avalanche victims and their families.
“The tragedies that we are experiencing with climate change must push us to urgently search for new ways that are respectful of persons and nature,” Francis wrote.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 5 killed in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb: police
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade
Police say at least five people are dead and 19 have been taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb.
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.
NEW | Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
U.S. Capitol riot: More people turn up with evidence against Donald Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump, says a member of a U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.
Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up
A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
COVID-19 has 'crushed' Canada's health-care system, warns doctor
Chronic staff shortages in Canada's health-care system have been exacerbated by waves of COVID-19 infections, and are pushing the system to the brink, warns a medical advocate for Doctors Manitoba.
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
Canada
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
-
NEW
NEW | Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
-
'A month's worth of rain' could fall in a single week in B.C., forecaster says
After a small taste of summer weather, British Columbians are in for what one forecaster is calling a "relapse to spring."
-
Chinese-Canadian tycoon due to stand trial in China, embassy says
Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, the Canadian embassy in Beijing said.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Crown seeking jail time for former B.C. clerk of the legislature
One of the biggest spending scandals in the history of B.C. politics is nearing its conclusion as a court hears sentencing recommendations for the former clerk of the legislature.
-
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
World
-
Pope Francis denies he's planning to resign soon
Pope Francis has dismissed reports that he plans to resign in the near future, saying he is on track to visit Canada this month and hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after that.
-
'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe life on eastern front
Torched forests and cities burned to the ground. Colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Russia is waging a fierce offensive, describe life during what has turned into a gruelling war of attrition as apocalyptic.
-
Switzerland called a 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
A leading Swiss nongovernmental group on Monday called out Switzerland as a "safe haven" for Russian oligarchs and as a trading hub for Russian oil, grain and coal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 5 killed in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb: police
Police say 5 people killed, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park near Chicago.
-
Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 14 missing in Italy
Thunderstorms hampered Monday the search for more than a dozen hikers who remained unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier in Italy broke off, sending an avalanche of ice, snow and rocks down the slope. Officials put the known death toll at seven.
-
Hong Kong raises prospect of Shenzhen border easing by Aug 4
Hong Kong's new health secretary said on Monday he hoped the border with Shenzhen would reopen before Aug. 4, a move that would mark a significant relaxation of China's strict border controls, generating divided opinions on Chinese social media.
Politics
-
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
-
'Vital' victims of crime ombudsman job still vacant after nine months
The federal government has now left a key victim-rights watchdog role vacant for more than nine months. There has been no federal ombudsman for victims of crime since Oct. 1, and the Department of Justice only launched an application process for the job at the end of February.
-
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
Health
-
Women in Canadian tech urging companies to pay for U.S. staff to travel for abortions
A group of prominent women in Canada's tech sector are calling for employers to pay for U.S. staff to travel to get abortions.
-
After abortion ruling, U.S. clinic staff grapple with trauma
Nationwide, U.S. workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they try to pick up the pieces and chart a path forward. At the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, the days following the historic court ruling brought on a different kind of grief for staff as their new reality set in.
-
Poorest Canadians nearly 4 times more likely to die from opioids than richest: study
A new study looking at opioid deaths across Canada over 17 years has found that low-income Canadians are almost four times more likely to die from opioids than high-income Canadians.
Sci-Tech
-
Dwindling salmon stocks mean endangered B.C. orcas are going hungry, researchers say
Researchers in British Columbia say the province's endangered southern resident orcas have not been getting enough food for years, with some of the worst bouts of hunger occurring since 2018.
-
'Ghost genes' from coyotes could help save critically endangered red wolves, study says
Scientists are hopeful that the key to reviving red wolves, which are on the brink of extinction, may lie in the genes of coyotes that have significant red wolf ancestry.
-
Russian laser scientist dies two days after arrest for state treason
A Russian scientist who was arrested in Siberia last week on suspicion of state treason and flown to Moscow despite suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer has died, lawyers and a family member said on Sunday.
Entertainment
-
Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard's lawyers have asked a judge to throw out the US$10.35 million verdict against her in the defamation case filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp, arguing that the verdict was not supported by the evidence and that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.
-
Adele says she was 'shell of a person' after cancelling Vegas residency
During a recent interview, Adele shared that she felt like 'a shell of a person for a couple months' after having to cancel her Las Vegas residency.
-
Drake joins Backstreet Boys concert at Budweiser Stage in Toronto
Backstreet Boys fans got a surprise at the group's concert in Toronto on Saturday.
Business
-
Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up
A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.
-
2 million litres of milk dumped due to strike at Quebec dairy plant
Two million litres of milk have been dumped at a Quebec dairy plant since Wednesday due to a labour dispute.
-
McDonald's Canada to end 'free hot drink' stickers on cups
The days of collecting stickers from cups and claiming a hot drink after purchasing six will soon be a thing of the past at McDonald’s Canada locations as of December 2023.
Lifestyle
-
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks international bidding war at auction
A vampire-slaying kit once owned by a British aristocrat sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price, according to Hansons Auctioneers.
-
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
-
Rescued Afghanistan dogs arrive at Toronto sanctuary
Ten dogs who were evacuated from Afghanistan by the animal welfare group No Dogs Left Behind arrived in Toronto during the long weekend.
Sports
-
Zelenskyy praises IOC for supporting bans on Russian sport
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the IOC for supporting a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing in most Olympics sports, ahead of a court hearing Tuesday to challenge the ruling in international soccer.
-
Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third-fastest 800 metres
Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time.
-
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas fined after fiery Wimbledon match
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined following their fiery third-round match at Wimbledon on Saturday.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton backs environmental protests, but not their methods as protestors invade British GP track
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he supports the cause of environmentalist group Just Stop Oil, but not some of its methods after group members invaded the track during the British Grand Prix.
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.
-
Tesla's second quarter sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles.