Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, a senior police official in Uttar Pradesh state, told CNN the man, 18, and his mother were arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after they allegedly poured kerosene on the girl and set her ablaze on October 6.
Police also accuse the man -- who is a cousin of the alleged victim -- of raping her about three months ago after which she became pregnant, Dixit said.
Upon learning of the girl's pregnancy, her family and the family of the alleged rapist had discussed whether the two should get married, Dixit added.
Citing police, the Press Trust of India -- the country's largest news agency -- reported the girl was lured to the alleged rapist's home on the pretext of getting married to him when she was allegedly set alight. However, Dixit declined to comment when asked about this detail.
India has long grappled with an epidemic of violence against women and girls in the deeply patriarchal country. And campaigners say the alleged involvement of a woman in this latest case demonstrates the scale of internalized misogyny in society.
"I've become so numb to stories like this. There is a lack of empathy in our country," said Yogita Bhayana, an anti-rape activist from New Delhi. "For years, we have been trying to change things. This case demonstrates a failure of our system. The girl should have been helped."
The girl's condition and the status of her pregnancy are unknown. CNN has reached out to the hospital where she is being treated for comment.
'LOOPHOLES IN EVERY CORNER'
Dixit, the police official, said the alleged rape took place around three months ago in Mainpuri -- about 270 kilometres (167 miles) southeast of India's capital, New Delhi.
The district in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, is a key target for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" (Save the Girl Educate the Girl) campaign, aimed at improving gender equality in the country.
Sprawling billboards with the campaign's slogan and Modi's photograph are a staple in the country's northern states. But activists say in the seven years since its implementation, little has been done to empower women and girls, and violent crimes against women persist.
In December last year the campaign came under scrutiny for spending nearly 80% of its funds on advertisements, instead of education programs to facilitate change.
"You can have all the billboards in the world, but that alone will not solve this huge crisis in our country," said Bhayana, adding money should be spent on educating young boys and girls about consent, respect and women's rights, and training police officers to better deal with sexual assault cases.
According to Bhayana, many men still see rape as an "act of power" over women. And most of the time, the violence goes unreported as the victim is too afraid to go to the police, or is often taught they're ultimately to blame for any wrongdoing, she added.
Those beliefs appear to have played out in this case too, as the girl did not report her alleged rape for three months, according to Dixit.
"There are loopholes in every corner," Bhayana said, referring to India's patriarchal social fabric and notoriously slow legal system.
In 2019, the central government approved a plan to open more than 1,000 fast-track courts across India to help clear a backlog of rape cases and sexual offenses against minors.
However, according to data submitted by the minister of law and justice in the upper house of Parliament in December 2021, fewer than 700 such courts had been established.
PATRIARCHY IN THE COURTS
Brutal acts of violence often make headlines in Uttar Pradesh.
In December 2019, a woman died in the state after she was set on fire as she travelled to testify at the trial of two men accused of raping her. The following year, a 19-year-old woman from the Dalit community -- the lowest strata in India's caste system -- died after she was allegedly gang-raped and strangled by upper caste men, in a case that highlighted the struggles faced by minority communities.
And while India has, in recent years, taken some strides to protect women, the country's courts have in the past come under sharp criticism for some of their controversial judgments in sexual assault cases.
In August, a judge in the southern state of Kerala ruled a woman wore "provocative" clothing, effectively dismissing her sexual assault complaint, sparking outrage in the country.
In 2017, a Delhi High Court judge said a man deserved "the benefit of the doubt" while acquitting him on rape charges, adding a "feeble 'no'" could still signal willingness on the part of an alleged victim.
In another case in January 2021, a Bombay High Court Judge found that a 39-year-old man was not guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl as he had not removed her clothes, meaning there was no skin-on-skin contact.
Legal reforms and more severe penalties for rape were introduced following the brutal 2012 gang-rape of a medical student in Delhi, but activists like Bhayana say more should be done to protect women and girls in the country.
"We are failing our women. Such brutality should never happen," Bhayana said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Let's get serious about a Putin-era strategy for energy, economy, climate: Freeland
Canada's deputy prime minister urged the world's democracies Tuesday to confront the hard economic truths of a perilous new world order and seek common cause in the shared values of prosperity, energy security, protecting the planet and free and fair trade.
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week's shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot.
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
Canada
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
-
Small Yukon First Nation bans sex offender using its COVID emergency law
A First Nation of fewer than 300 people in Yukon's north has used a law it created during the COVID-19 pandemic to bar a convicted sex offender from being sent to its community. The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow issued a declaration under its Community Emergency Act banning Christopher Schafer from the fly-in community nearly 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse for at least the next 90 days.
-
Three Canadian neighbourhoods named among 'coolest' in the world
Three of Canada’s neighbourhoods have been named in a list of the 51 coolest worldwide following a poll of 20,000 city residents and experts by Time Out Group.
-
Several federal cabinet members expected to testify at Freedom Convoy hearings
Eight federal cabinet members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those slated to testify at the public inquiry into the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
World
-
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
-
Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
-
Iran suffers 'major disruption' of internet as protests loom
Iran suffered a 'major disruption' in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
-
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
-
Jurors expected to begin deliberations over death penalty for Parkland shooter
A 12-person jury in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday on whether to recommend the death penalty.
Politics
-
Who will testify at the 'Freedom Convoy' commission? Here's the list of anticipated witnesses
Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission’s national inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin Thursday. CTVNews.ca breaks down who is on Commissioner Paul Rouleau's 'anticipated' witness list and why their testimony is being sought.
-
Trudeau announces $222M for Quebec firm that produces minerals for electric cars
Ottawa will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries while simultaneously cutting emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Small Yukon First Nation bans sex offender using its COVID emergency law
A First Nation of fewer than 300 people in Yukon's north has used a law it created during the COVID-19 pandemic to bar a convicted sex offender from being sent to its community. The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow issued a declaration under its Community Emergency Act banning Christopher Schafer from the fly-in community nearly 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse for at least the next 90 days.
Health
-
India finds violations at factory linked to Gambia children deaths: state minister
Authorities in India have stopped production of cough syrup at a factory linked to children's deaths in Gambia after they found violations, a state minister told Reuters partner ANI on Wednesday.
-
Relief on horizon for kids' pain meds shortage, pharmacist says
As children’s pain medication continues to be affected by supply and demand issues, one pharmacist explains steps caregivers can take to help children with flu-like symptoms.
-
Hawaii won't co-operate with states prosecuting for abortions
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands and stop other states from sanctioning local doctors and nurses who provide such care.
Sci-Tech
-
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
-
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
-
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
Entertainment
-
'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Comedian chugs beer after man hurls can at stage following politically charged heckling
After a can of beer was hurled at comedian Ariel Elias, she got the last laugh by picking it up and chugging it during a tense, politically-charged moment at a club in New Jersey.
-
Prosecutor apologizes to Adnan Syed, Hae Min Lee's family after charges dropped in 'Serial' case
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast 'Serial.'
Business
-
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
-
Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data, earnings
Wall Street pointed higher before the bell Wednesday ahead of more inflation and retail sales data, as well as the kick-off to the corporate earnings season.
-
Pound falls after U.K. bank chief rules out extending help
The pound sank against the dollar early Wednesday after the Bank of England confirmed it won't extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
Lifestyle
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
-
Three Canadian neighbourhoods named among 'coolest' in the world
Three of Canada’s neighbourhoods have been named in a list of the 51 coolest worldwide following a poll of 20,000 city residents and experts by Time Out Group.
-
No Halloween parties allowed: Airbnb cracking down
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
Sports
-
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
-
Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
-
Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
Autos
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.
-
Hyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labour violations
Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.