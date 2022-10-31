Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
David DePape, 42, was charged with one count of "attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.
That charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
He was also charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official.
That charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
The federal charges against DePape are in addition to state charges that are also expected to be announced later Monday.
CNN reported earlier Monday that Paul Pelosi was interviewed this weekend at the hospital by investigators and was able to provide details of the attack, two law enforcement sources and a source familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Among those conducting the interview were FBI and local law enforcement investigators.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
