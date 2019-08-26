Alleged mass watermelon thief caught as truck gets stuck in field
This truck full of allegedly stolen watermelons was found stuck in a field in North Carolina, authorities say. (Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 9:00AM EDT
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina say they responded to a call of a possible crop theft to find a suspect stuck in the middle of a field trying to haul off a truckload of stolen watermelons.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy and a sergeant responded to a call about the possible fruit heist about 60 miles (96 kilometres) outside Raleigh on Friday. That's when they found Michael Anthony Bryant and his pickup stuck in the middle of a field with dozens of reportedly stolen watermelons in the back.
Officers arrested Bryant and charged him with misdemeanour larceny.
He was given a $500 bond and placed in a detention centre.