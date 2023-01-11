All departing U.S. flights grounded after FAA computer outage

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.

