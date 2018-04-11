Algerian military plane crashes near a base: reports
In this Google map, Algeria is pictured.
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 4:49AM EDT
ALGIERS, Algeria - Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.
The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.
Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available.
Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometres from the capital, Algiers.
