Alex Murdaugh's lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him

analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada

In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.

