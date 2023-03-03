Alex Murdaugh gets life sentences for killing his wife and son
Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer who was found guilty of killing his wife and son, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.
A South Carolina jury on Thursday declared Murdaugh, 54, guilty on two counts of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, on their family estate on June 7, 2021.
At a hearing on Friday, Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to prison for the remainder of his natural life for the murders.
Murdaugh, the scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, had faced a minimum of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of murder under South Carolina law. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of life without parole.
The case has drawn intense media coverage given the family's political power in and around Colleton County, where the trial took place. For decades until 2006, family members served as the leading prosecutor in the area, and Murdaugh was a prominent personal injury attorney in the Deep South state.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors portrayed Murdaugh as a serial liar and argued that only he had the means and the opportunity to commit the murders. Prosecutors said he gunned down his wife and son to distract from an array of financial misdeeds, including the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients -- money used to feed a years-long addiction to opioids and support an expensive lifestyle.
For their part, Murdaugh's lawyers tried to paint their client as a loving family man who, while facing financial difficulties and suffering from a drug addiction that led him to lie and steal, would never harm his wife and child.
They floated alternative theories, with Murdaugh testifying that he believed someone angry over a deadly 2019 boating accident involving Paul likely sought revenge on his son.
Murdaugh pleaded not guilty, but admitted to lying about his whereabouts on the night of the murders after evidence emerged placing him at the scene, denting his credibility with the jury.
"It doesn't matter who your family is, it doesn't matter how much money you have," Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor, said after the verdict on Thursday. "If you do wrong, if you break the law, if you murder, then justice will be done in South Carolina."
Jim Griffin, one of the defence lawyers, described the state's alleged motive as preposterous during his closing argument on Thursday, arguing the murders would have only drawn more scrutiny to Murdaugh's financial misdeeds.
Griffin also accused investigators of fabricating evidence and repeatedly stressed the high legal bar in criminal cases of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, underscoring the challenge facing prosecutors who built their case largely on circumstantial rather than direct evidence.
But in the end jurors did not believe Murdaugh's account. Prosecutors focused on Murdaugh's credibility, coming back time and again to his admission that he lied about something as critical as where he was when his wife and child were killed.
Judge Newman told jurors they made the right call, describing the evidence against Murdaugh as "overwhelming."
"Circumstantial evidence, direct evidence -- all of the evidence pointed to only one conclusion, and that’s the conclusion that you all reached," he said on Thursday.
Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Kim Coghill and Daniel Wallis
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alex Murdaugh gets life sentences for killing his wife and son
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Alex Murdaugh gets life sentences for killing his wife and son
Richard 'Alex' Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer who was found guilty of killing his wife and son, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.
Woman in northern Manitoba loses baby after waiting hours for medevac flight
When a woman in northern Manitoba suffered a serious pregnancy complication, she was left waiting hours for a medevac flight when quick medical intervention could have saved her baby's life.
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
BoC expected to hold interest rate next week, one year after aggressive cycle began
One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.
B.C. premier 'astonished' firm got Health Canada approval to make and sell cocaine
Health Canada has granted a British Columbia cannabis company the right to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years in Belarus
A court on Friday sentenced Belarus' top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison.
Pig puzzle solved: Animal rights group says it hung frozen pig carcasses under Montreal overpasses
Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere is taking responsibility for the frozen pig carcasses found hanging under overpasses in Montreal Thursday morning. A spokesperson said the goal was to 'show everyone that there's a connection between what they pay for and the cruelty behind slaughterhouses.'
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
Most Canadians concerned about Chinese interference in society: Nanos
The vast majority of Canadians are at least somewhat concerned about Chinese interference in Canadian society, according to the latest poll from Nanos Research.
Canada
-
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate next week, one year after aggressive cycle began
One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.
-
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
-
Pig puzzle solved: Animal rights group says it hung frozen pig carcasses under Montreal overpasses
Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere is taking responsibility for the frozen pig carcasses found hanging under overpasses in Montreal Thursday morning. A spokesperson said the goal was to 'show everyone that there's a connection between what they pay for and the cruelty behind slaughterhouses.'
-
Toronto-area home prices down 18% from last February, sales halved: board
Greater Toronto Area home prices fell almost 18 per cent from last February as the number of properties sold was halved, the region's real estate board said.
-
As window for final testing narrows, N.L.'s Muskrat Falls encounters new problems
Newfoundland and Labrador's long-suffering Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project has encountered new problems ahead of a final round of testing that must take place during the colder months.
World
-
Nigeria opposition renews calls to overturn election result
Nigeria's opposition renewed calls for the election result to be overturned on Thursday, a day after the country announced its new president-elect.
-
King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits
King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, Buckingham Palace said Friday, underscoring Britain's efforts to build bridges with its European neighbours following years of strained relations caused by Brexit.
-
Quad FMs, wary of China's might, push Indo-Pacific options
The top diplomats of Australia, India, Japan and the United States offered sharp but veiled criticism of China on Friday, even as they maintained their Indo-Pacific-focused bloc is not aimed at countering Beijing.
-
Pentagon Papers leaker Ellsberg says he has terminal cancer
Daniel Ellsberg, who copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War and became known as the Pentagon Papers, said he has terminal cancer and months to live. Ellsberg posted on his Facebook page Thursday that doctors diagnosed the 91-year-old with inoperable pancreatic cancer on Feb. 17 following medical scans.
-
U.K. spy chief sorry for failing to stop Ariana Grande concert bombing: inquiry
The head of Britain's security services said on Thursday he was profoundly sorry his spies had missed a 'significant' opportunity to prevent a deadly 2017 suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester.
-
UN rights group says Nicaragua executed 40 people
A UN human rights groups said Thursday the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega executed at least 40 people and ordered hospitals not to treat demonstrators wounded in anti-government protests.
Politics
-
Most Canadians concerned about Chinese interference in society: Nanos
The vast majority of Canadians are at least somewhat concerned about Chinese interference in Canadian society, according to the latest poll from Nanos Research.
-
Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference
Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.
-
Lawyers representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers sued over negligence claim
The former treasurer of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters' fundraising arm claims in court convoy lawyers didn't warn him of the legal risks.
Health
-
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
-
Starting point suggested for less active seniors who want to reduce their risk of heart disease
A new study suggests adults over the age of 70 who walk an extra few hundred steps per day have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke or heart failure.
-
How Kids Help Phone is working to improve access to its services for young people
A new fundraising campaign launched by Kids Help Phone has a goal of expanding access to e-mental health services for all young people across Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
New crew from U.S., Russia and U.A.E. arrives at space station
A new crew arrived at the International Space Station on Friday for a six-month mission, after overcoming trouble with one of the capsule's docking hooks. The SpaceX capsule and its four astronauts had to wait 65 feet (20 meters) from the orbiting lab, as flight controllers in California scrambled to come up with a software fix.
-
New image captures a supernova first observed in the year 185
A new telescope image has shed light on the ghostly remains of the first recorded supernova.
-
Instagram to test 'facial age estimation technology' in Canada
Instagram says it will start testing its age-verification tools in Canada, including 'facial age estimation technology,' which uses artificial intelligence to gauge a user's age and determine whether they could be younger or older than they say they are.
Entertainment
-
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Wayne Shorter, an influential jazz innovator whose lyrical, complex jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing sounded through more than half a century of American music, has died. He was 89.
-
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
-
Jenna Ortega wishes her generation was better represented in stories: 'We can be smart'
Jenna Ortega had a bone to pick while appearing on hot wing interview show 'Hot Ones,' in an episode that dropped on Thursday.
Business
-
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
-
Police: Illegal refinery blast in Nigeria kills at least 12
An explosion and fire near an illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria's Niger Delta region killed at least 12 people Friday, police said, although local residents reported a much higher death toll. in the fire raged on for hours.
-
Stocks tick higher, on pace for first winning week in last 4
Stocks are ticking higher Friday as relaxing yields in the bond market take some pressure off Wall Street.
Lifestyle
-
Vancouver bus driver helps woman explain why she can’t make it to work in a snowstorm
One of the many people in Vancouver whose morning commute was snarled by a heavier-than-expected snowfall got some help from a friendly bus driver who offered to explain to her bosses why she wouldn’t be able to make it to work.
-
Girls in Afghanistan continuing their education through activist-run online school
Three million girls have been deprived of secondary education since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021, according to UNICEF. But flickers of hope remain, thanks to an online school established by a group of volunteer education activists from Kabul.
-
Rinse not: An expert's guide to getting the best out of your dishwasher
A cleaning expert, who says there is a right and wrong way to load a dishwasher if you want the dishes to come out clean, shares some pro tips for getting the best results out of the common appliance.
Sports
-
Canada Soccer, women's team reach interim funding agreement
Canada Soccer and the women's national team have agreed on an interim funding agreement that is retroactive to last year after players threatened to boycott team activities at last month's SheBelieves Cup tournament.
-
French prosecutors indict PSG's Hakimi on rape allegation
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges, French prosecutors said Friday.
-
Novak Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Dubai Championships.
Autos
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.
-
Logan who? Sargeant 1st American on F1 grid since 2015
Logan Sargeant, who moved to Europe as a teenager to pursue his dream, has beaten all the odds and will debut for Williams in this weekend's season-opening F1 race in Bahrain. He will be the first American on the grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015.