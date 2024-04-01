Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges

You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Murdaugh was punished - this time in federal court - for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
A report by federal agents recommended a prison sentence between 17 1/2 and just under 22 years.
The 40-year sentence will be insurance on top of insurance. Along with the life sentence, Murdaugh pleaded guilty and was ordered to spend 27 years in prison in state court on financial crime charges. The federal sentence will run at the same time as his state prison term and he likely will have to serve all 40 years if his murder convictions are overturned on appeal.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he sentenced Murdaugh to a harsher punishment than suggested because Murdaugh stole from “the most needy, vulnerable people” like a client who became a quadriplegic after a crash, a state trooper who was injured on the job, and a trust fund meant for children whose parents were killed in a wreck.
“They placed all their problems and all their hopes on Mr. Murdaugh and it is from those people he abused and stole. It is a difficult set of actions to understand,” Gergel said.
The 22 federal counts are the final charges outstanding for Murdaugh, who three years ago was an established lawyer negotiating multimillion-dollar settlements in tiny Hampton County, where members of his family served as elected prosecutors and ran the area's premier law firm for nearly a century.
Murdaugh will also have to pay nearly $9 million in restitution.
Prosecutors are asking to give Murdaugh a harsher sentence because FBI agents think he is not telling the whole truth about what happened to US$6 million he stole and whether a so-far unnamed attorney helped his criminal schemes.
Murdaugh's largest scheme involved the sons of his long-time housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. She died in a fall at the family home. Murdaugh promised to take care of Satterfield's family, then worked with a lawyer friend who pleaded guilty on a scheme to steal $4 million in a wrongful death settlement with the family's insurer.
In all, Murdaugh took settlement money from or inflated fees or expenses for more than two dozen clients. Prosecutors said the FBI found 11 more victims than the state investigation found and that Murdaugh stole nearly $1.3 million from them.
Murdaugh again apologized to his victims at his sentencing Monday, saying he felt “guilt, sorrow, shame, embarrassment, humiliation.”
Just like at his state sentencing, Murdaugh offered to meet with his victims so they can say what they want to say and “more closely inspect my sincerity.”
“There's not enough time and I don't possess a sufficient vocabulary to adequately portray to you in words the magnitude of how I feel about the things I did,” Murdaugh said.
Murdaugh blamed nearly two decades of addiction to opioids for his crimes and said he was proud is has been clean for 937 days.
Gergel scoffed at him blaming drugs.
“No truly impaired person could pull off these complex transactions,” the judge said of the maze of fake accounts, juggled checks and money passed from one place to another to hide the thefts for nearly 20 years.
Murdaugh was convicted a year ago of killing his younger son Paul with a shotgun and his wife, Maggie, with a rifle. While he has pleaded guilty to dozens of financial crimes, he adamantly denies he killed them and testified in his own defence. There will be years of appeals in the murder cases.
The case has captivated true crime fans, spawning dozens of podcast episodes and thousands of social media posts. It continued its odd twists in the days before Monday's sentencing hearing.
Lawyers for Murdaugh said an FBI agent who conducted a polygraph test asked Murdaugh if he could keep a secret, then confided he had just examined notorious Dutch killer Joran van der Sloot.
Murdaugh flunked that polygraph test, according to prosecutors who want a harsher sentence. Each of the 22 counts Murdaugh pleaded guilty to in federal court carried a minimum of 20 years in prison. Some carry a 30-year maximum.
The defence said the alleged odd behaviour and unusual questions from a FBI agent caused Murdaugh to fail the test.
Prosecutors want to keep many of the FBI statements secret, saying they are still investigating the missing money and who might have helped Murdaugh to steal it. They say making the information public would jeopardize an ongoing grand jury investigation.
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax are setting up a rally west of Calgary.
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
Trillions of evolution's bizarro wonders, red-eyed periodical cicadas that have pumps in their heads and jet-like muscles in their rears, are about to emerge in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday morning as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax are setting up a rally west of Calgary.
The minimum wage is going up today in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.
Israel's military withdrew from Gaza's largest hospital early Monday after a two-week raid, in which it said it killed some 200 militants and detained hundreds more. Palestinian residents said the troops left behind several bodies and a vast swath of destruction.
Ukraine's air force shot down two out of three Russia-launched Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.
It was just past 1 a.m. on March 26 and Larry DeSantis was headed to his second job at Herman’s Bakery in the Baltimore area -– the halfway point of another long, but normal, workday.
An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is 'not interested' in subsidizing future liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, including the electrification of projects currently in the works.
One of seven premiers who asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pause the consumer carbon price increase is now asking for a meeting to discuss alternatives, while another is calling for a change in government.
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
Parts of five provinces in Central and Eastern Canada will be in the path of a total solar eclipse on April 8, and eclipse chasers have a number of cities and towns to choose from.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has unveiled its latest generative artificial intelligence tool, one that can make audio mimicking real human voices.
Trillions of evolution's bizarro wonders, red-eyed periodical cicadas that have pumps in their heads and jet-like muscles in their rears, are about to emerge in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries.
Ramy Youssef made his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend, and managed to strike a balance between humor and heart in his opening monologue.
Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country.
Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,'has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.
The Bank of Canada says business and consumer sentiment improved during the first quarter of the year, despite higher interest rates still putting a drag on the economy.
Many Canadians these days are looking for ways to save money on their groceries. In some cities, non-profits and food co-ops are giving people alternative options as they look to change their shopping habits and cut down on their bills. Here's a look at what some organizations are doing.
The minimum wage is going up today in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
As Christians worldwide celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, some are pointing toward an uncomfortable truth for many: The true face of the historical Jesus looks nothing like the one many still see in their church’s stained-glass windows, in Hollywood movies, or in the image many carry in their minds.
A man who wiped away lunch debt for 20 Oklahoma schools said he his mission isn't over yet. Sean Cummings is traveling across the state to award schools the funds, saying he will continue to do this until the money runs out.
Cameron Sutton has turned himself in, ending a weeks-long search for a former NFL defensive back who was wanted for a domestic violence warrant.
Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,
Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games.
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury vehicle division, just revealed a feature in its new full-sized SUV that can allow everyone else in the vehicle to keep listening to whatever they want while the driver takes a phone call and no headphones are needed.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
A rare total solar eclipse will cast a shadow over Ontario in just a week. Here are some of the best places in the Toronto area and surrounding southern Ontario regions to watch the celestial show.
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
One person has been injured following a shooting in midtown Toronto on Monday morning.
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax are setting up a rally west of Calgary.
Calgary police say a child, who was last seen on Saturday, has been found.
Blasty didn’t get a win for his birthday Sunday, but he got something even better: a playoff berth for the Wranglers.
The Ontario Provincial Police and the Ottawa Police Service are issuing warnings to residents and protesters on Monday as demonstrations against the federal government's recent raise of the carbon tax are expected to take place across the country.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Monday.
The Ottawa Mission is on pace to break another record number of Easter meals served.
The annual increase in residential electricity rates, capped at three per cent, takes effect in Quebec.
The united steelworkers union is calling for changes to the road signage industry, saying it doesn't want to see any more road signallers injured or killed on the job.
One year after the Quebec government set itself a deadline to conclude a treaty with three Innu communities in the Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions, the Indigenous groups concerned have come out to denounce what they are calling an 'impasse.'
The Edmonton Police Service said there will be traffic disruptions in Oliver and Westmount between noon and 4 p.m.
During the first month of the season, the Edmonton Oilers didn't look like a playoff team, and Connor McDavid didn't look like a scoring champion.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday morning as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas and diesel following an increased carbon tax on fuel.
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
The situation that drew a large police presence to the Onaping Falls area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday has been resolved.
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
Provincial police in Muskoka are searching on the ground and from the sky for a man missing since Friday.
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Blenheim.
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
Chatham-Kent fire officials say a wood stove was the cause of a house fire in Wallaceburg.
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Conor Geekie scored the winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Broncos edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3. Saturday night in a game played in Swift Current.
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
Unfortunately, the gas prices in Ontario are not a bad April Fool's Day joke, the increase is due to the rise in the consumer carbon levy, also known as the 'carbon tax.'
St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area reopened to traffic following a 'marine casualty' Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
A Sudbury driver facing nine charges – including impaired driving – after a report of erratic behaviour on Highway 17 in the area of Serpent River First Nation on Friday.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.