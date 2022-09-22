Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

Alex Jones speaks to the media outside the courthouse, in Waterbury, Conn., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Hill) Alex Jones speaks to the media outside the courthouse, in Waterbury, Conn., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Hill)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King

For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social