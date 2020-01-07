TORONTO -- Heart-stopping video has emerged of a child walking along the narrow ledge of an apartment building while five storeys high at a popular tourist destination.

The nerve-wracking footage was posted to the popular “I Love Tenerife” Facebook group on Monday after being shared widely in a WhatsApp group, administrator Andy Ward told CTVNews.ca.

Tenerife is the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands and is popular with British, Irish and other European holidaymakers.

The 18-second clip starts with the child already on the ledge, with an open window suggesting the child climbed out. The youngster then proceeds to walk along the ledge until reaching a balcony barrier and turning back the way they came. The little one even appears to do a little hop before looking in the window.

No adults are seen for the duration of the clip.

According to the caption on the video, which has been viewed nearly two million times, the incident happened “over the weekend at a property in Playa Paraiso, (Adeje) Tenerife.”

Britain’s Metro newspaper reported that the child’s family could have been visiting from Finland.

“I'm watching it with my heart in my mouth and stomach in knots, praying and trying to work out of its [sic] a hoax or fake but I don't think it is,” wrote Clair Everest on Facebook, one of 16,000 commentators on the video.

According to Storyful, a company that verifies social media content, the incident happened at the Paraiso Del Sur Apartments.