Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener

Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.

  • Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

    The European Union's top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.

    Syrian refugees walk through a camp for displaced people near the village of Kafr Aruq, in Idlib province, Syria, on Jan. 28, 2021. (Ghaith Alsayed / AP)

  • Sri Lanka anti-government protests continue despite curfew

    Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.

  • Ukraine updates: Finnish committee supports joining NATO

    What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: The Finnish Parliament's defense committee is supporting the Nordic country seeking membership in NATO, saying it would be the best solution to guarantee the country's security and would be a way to raise the bar on being the target of aggression by neighboring Russia.

  • Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal

    Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.

    Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, second left, stands with Bram Van der Kolk, left, Mathias Ortmann and Finn Batato, right, outside the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug.9, 2012. (Sarah Ivey/New Zealand Herald via AP)

  • How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine

    In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.

