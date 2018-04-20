

The Associated Press





ATMORE, Ala. - An Alabama inmate convicted of the mail-bomb slaying of a federal judge during a wave of Southern terror in 1989 was executed by lethal injection Thursday, becoming the oldest prisoner put to death in the U.S. in modern times.

Eighty-three-year-old Walter Leroy Moody Jr. was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m. following an injection at the Alabama prison at Atmore. He had no last statement and didn't respond when an official asked if he had any last words shortly before the chemicals began flowing.

Authorities said Moody sent out four mail bombs in December of 1989, killing Judge Robert S. Vance in Alabama and Robert E. Robinson, a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Georgia.