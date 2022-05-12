Alabama fugitive corrections official Vicky White died by suicide, coroner's office says
Fugitive Alabama corrections official Vicky White died by suicide, an Indiana county coroner said Thursday, confirming authorities' suspicions that she shot herself after a Monday car chase that ended 11 days on the run with an inmate she's accused of freeing.
White, 56, who authorities said freed Alabama inmate Casey White in late April from the Alabama jail where she worked, died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office in Indiana's Vanderburgh County said.
Authorities had said they believed Vicky White fatally shot herself after the car the pair were in wrecked while being pursued by law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana.
On Wednesday, Evansville officials released audio of a 911 call they say Vicky White made during the chase -- audio which gives some insight into the seconds leading to her death, but does not clarify precisely when the gun was fired.
As officers were chasing a Cadillac driven by Casey White on Monday afternoon, they rammed the Cadillac into a ditch, and the vehicle rolled over, authorities said. Investigators believe Vicky White shot herself "once the vehicle crashed," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Tuesday.
The 911 audio appears to start near the end of the chase. It begins with someone saying something indiscernible, and the dispatcher saying "Evansville 911." No one appears to address the dispatcher, who says, "911" and "hello" seemingly without being answered.
Instead, a woman's voice -- which authorities say is Vicky White's -- is heard within the first six seconds saying things including, "Stop," and "Wait, stop ... air bags going to go off and kill us."
Twelve seconds in, a loud noise is heard -- the first of at least four loud noises to happen in about 15 seconds. It's unclear in each instance what the noises represent, and it's unclear from the audio when the car was rammed, when it rolled over, and when a gun was fired.
"God," the woman says after the first noise. "Air bags are going off. Let's get out and run." She mentions a hotel.
The second noise is heard, and the woman shrieks. At least two more noises come, followed -- now 30 seconds into the tape -- by another shriek.
For the next 30 seconds, generally only muffled sounds of sirens are heard. A minute into the recording, a soft voice is heard -- perhaps a moan -- but it's not clear whose voice it is.
Shortly after, distant voices are heard, along with occasional movement, though it's unclear whether it's inside or outside the vehicle. About one minute and 40 seconds into the recording, someone starts repeatedly saying phrases like "she is breathing" and "got a gun in her hand."
The phone line stays open as officers work to get the pair out of the vehicle.
Vicky White was transported to a hospital, where she died, the U.S. Marshals said. Casey White, 38, was taken into custody and transported back to Alabama.
The escaped inmate and corrections official fled from Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29. Authorities say Vicky White, who was then the assistant director of corrections at the county jail, checked Casey White out of the detention center under the pretense of taking him to a courthouse.
Investigators believe the two fostered a romantic relationship while Casey White, who was normally housed in a state prison, was periodically transferred to the Lauderdale County jail to attend hearings related to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, for which White is facing capital murder charges. The county sheriff has said the two maintained communication when he was transferred back to state prison.
Their escape together ignited an 11-day manhunt which spanned multiple states and captured widespread national attention. Though the search for them has ended, questions remain about the circumstances of Vicky White's death and the future Casey White now faces.
SHERIFF: CASEY WHITE SAID HE INTENDED TO HAVE A SHOOTOUT
No law enforcement officers fired any shots during the chase, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
In dispatch audio from Evansville police released earlier this week, the dispatcher can be heard advising law enforcement units "we could hear her on the line saying she had her finger on the trigger."
The 911 recording does not appear to reveal Vicky White mentioning a gun or her finger on a trigger. However, other people in the recording -- presumably responding officers -- can be heard saying her finger was on the trigger when they found her.
When officers pulled Casey White out of the car and took him into custody, he reportedly told them to help "his wife" who had shot herself in the head and insisted he didn't do it, according to US Marshal Marty Keely, who said to their knowledge, the pair was not married. Authorities previously said the officer and inmate were not related.
Casey White indicated he intended to have a shootout with law enforcement if his car had not been rammed into a ditch, Wedding said Tuesday, citing White's interviews with investigators after his capture.
"(Casey White) said he was probably going to have a shootout, at the stake of both of them losing their lives," Wedding said.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO CASEY WHITE
Casey White was returned to Alabama Tuesday night to attend an arraignment in Lauderdale County.
Judge Ben Graves told White at the hearing he will be charged with escape in the first degree, in addition to capital murder charges he was already facing related to Ridgeway's death. White allegedly confessed to killing her but later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, authorities said.
After the hearing, White was transferred directly to the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, a state prison in Bessemer, Alabama, a little more 100 miles south of Lauderdale County.
White was already serving a 75-year sentence for a series of crimes he committed in 2015, including a home invasion, carjacking and police chase, according to the US Marshals Service.
White's murder trial is currently set for June. During Tuesday's court appearance, White's attorney, Jamy Poss, said he would be filing a change of venue motion, which the judge said he would consider.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
Airport delays frustrating Canadians looking to travel
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
Investigation into fossil heist leads to $20K fine from Parks Canada
The fossils were taken from Kootenay, Yoho, and Jasper national parks.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
Alabama fugitive corrections official Vicky White died by suicide, coroner's office says
Fugitive Alabama corrections official Vicky White died by suicide, an Indiana county coroner said Thursday, confirming authorities' suspicions that she shot herself after a Monday car chase that ended 11 days on the run with an inmate she's accused of freeing.
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals
In a 'Good Morning America' interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd says her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide at age 76.
Anti-abortion rally to assemble on Parliament Hill amid leaked U.S. court draft
An annual anti-abortion rally is set to converge on Parliament Hill today, a demonstration that typically attracts thousands. The March for Life protest comes as the re-emergence of the landmark Roe v. Wade case in the United States brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
Canada
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
-
Full power from N.L.'s Muskrat Falls hydro project at least a year away, says report
With a new report saying full power from Newfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydro project is at least a year away, the head of the province's Crown energy corporation says there's a backup plan in place.
-
Airport delays frustrating Canadians looking to travel
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
-
Flood regions in Manitoba could be hit with torrential downpours, thunderstorms on Thursday
Manitobans are in for another day of heavy rainfall on Thursday as the province continues to deal with flooding throughout much of southern Manitoba.
-
Investigation into fossil heist leads to $20K fine from Parks Canada
The fossils were taken from Kootenay, Yoho, and Jasper national parks.
World
-
Plane veers off runway in China and catches fire; 36 injured
A Chinese passenger jet veered off the runway during takeoff and caught fire on Thursday, sending black smoke billowing into the air and injuring more than 30 people.
-
Wickremesinghe chosen Sri Lanka PM in effort to quell crisis
Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis.
-
U.S. Navy chief defends plan to scrap troubled warships even though some are less than 3 years old
The chief of the U.S. Navy defended the service's plans to scrap nine relatively new warships in the coming fiscal year even as the service tries to keep up with China's growing fleet. Three of the littoral combat ships slated for decommissioning are less than three years old.
-
Beijing denies lockdown rumours as Shanghai hunts elusive COVID-19
Beijing denied it was heading for lockdown as panic buying gripped the capital on Thursday, while Shanghai combed the city for lingering COVID-19 cases in the hope of clearing the way to escape from weeks of painful restrictions.
-
Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel
Thousands gathered to mourn a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, as the head of the Palestinian Authority blamed Israel for her death and rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation.
-
Thailand providing free cannabis plants for home cultivation
Thailand's public health minister, who has spearheaded the country's drive to decriminalize cannabis, says the government will distribute 1 million of the plants free when most legal restrictions on production and possession of the drug are lifted next month.
Politics
-
Anti-abortion rally to assemble on Parliament Hill amid leaked U.S. court draft
An annual anti-abortion rally is set to converge on Parliament Hill today, a demonstration that typically attracts thousands. The March for Life protest comes as the re-emergence of the landmark Roe v. Wade case in the United States brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
-
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
Health
-
Acute hepatitis: What symptoms should parents should look out for
As worldwide cases of liver disease among children go up, officials are now recommending that parents should look for these symptoms.
-
Louisiana governor slams bill that could jail women for abortion
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat with a history of opposing abortion rights, came out Wednesday emphatically against legislation that could subject women to prosecution and prison for getting abortions.
-
WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
-
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
-
China's Mars rover uncovers evidence of water at landing site
China's Zhurong rover has found evidence suggesting that water persisted on Mars for much longer than expected.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals
In a 'Good Morning America' interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd says her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide at age 76.
-
Halsey is 'allergic to literally everything' since giving birth and has been hospitalized multiple times
Halsey has revealed that they have received multiple diagnoses since giving birth last July.
-
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
Business
-
BoC's Gravelle says 'perfect storm' fuelling inflation, but key differences from '70s
Inflation is at a multi-decade high, but the situation is different than the 1970s when high inflation was combined with high levels of joblessness and slow or recessionary economic growth, a senior Bank of Canada official said Thursday.
-
More than US$7 trillion has been wiped out from the stock market this year
The meltdown of 2022 has wiped out more than US$7 trillion in market value from the blue chip stocks in the S&P 500. The index is down more than 18 per cent since the end of December. The Dow is down 13 per cent as well.
-
Canada banks face 'greenwashing' claims as oil and gas firms obtain sustainable financing
In the past two years, Canadian banks have increased the amount of sustainability-linked financing (SLF) they extend to oil and gas clients. SLF refers to financing whose cost changes when certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements are met at the company level but does not require the funds themselves to be used for climate-friendly purposes.
Lifestyle
-
Barbie unveils its first-ever doll with hearing aids
Barbie, the 63-year-old American doll manufacturer, is releasing a new set of dolls in June as part of its ongoing efforts towards diversity and inclusion.
-
'The Rock,' the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for US$21.9 million
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
-
Nepali woman's 10th Everest climb breaks her own record
A 48-year-old Nepali woman scaled Mount Everest for the 10th time on Thursday, breaking her own record for the most summits of the world’s highest mountain by a female climber, her hiking company said.
Sports
-
NHL closing in on seeing its first female coach
Kori Cheverie's ascension coupled with the growing number of women entering pro hockey management and developmental roles has rapidly sped the timetable on when -- not if -- there will be a woman working behind an NHL bench.
-
Leafs could win a playoff series for the first time in 18 years tonight
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of an accomplishment the team, and the city, have been waiting nearly 20 years for.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Autos
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas in U.S.; faulty hoses can leak fuel
Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. -- most for a second time -- because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.