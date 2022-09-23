Alabama execution called off last minute for time and medical concerns

This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of capital murder in a workplace shooting rampage that killed three men in 1999. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP) This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of capital murder in a workplace shooting rampage that killed three men in 1999. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?

The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social