Ala. elementary student shot after classmate brings gun to school
Blossomwood Elementary School in Hunstville, Ala. is seen in this Google image. (Google)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 4:06PM EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- An Alabama elementary school student was accidentally shot in the hand after a classmate brought a gun to school.
The shooting happened Monday morning at Blossomwood Elementary School in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray told news outlets a "small student" brought the gun to school. The student was showing the gun when it went off and shot another child in the hand. He said the child was taken to a hospital but was not "seriously harmed."
McMurray said it appears to be an accidental shooting. He said there was "no intent to harm anyone. ... It was children, show and tell."
He urged parents to keep their guns secured at home.
Police did not immediately release the children's age. The school serves students up to fifth grade.
