Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas

Delta planes are shown at their gates Monday, June 13, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Delta planes are shown at their gates Monday, June 13, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | What's the best credit card for you?: Advice from an expert

Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social