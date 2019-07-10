

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





American Airlines is apologizing to a doctor from Texas, after a flight attendant allegedly told to her to “cover up” her outfit with a blanket before being allowed to board a plane.

In a Twitter post shared on June 30, Dr. Tisha Rowe, a Houston-based family physician, claimed that flight crew asked her to “deplane for a talk” after she boarded a flight from Jamaica to Miami earlier that day.

“So #AmericanAirlines just told me I couldn’t board the flight without putting a jacket over my ASSETS. My shorts covered EVERYTHING but apparently was too distracting to enter the plane,” she wrote in a Facebook post that morning.

When she tried to defend the patterned romper she was wearing, Rowe said she was threatened with being barred from the flight unless she walked back down the aisle wrapped in a blanket.

Rowe said her eight-year-old son, who accompanied her on the trip, was in tears following the confrontation.

“After an AMAZING VACATION it’s ended with my son in tears with the blanket they asked me to wear to my seat over his head,” she tweeted.

The doctor said she was “disgusted” by the treatment she received on the flight.

“Yes I walked down the aisle with an @AmericanAir mandated blanket on my a**. No my cheeks were not out. Yes I have a huge a**. I also have 3 degrees and own an international #Telemedicine company. Yes I am humiliated,” she said.

Rowe also accused the airline’s staff of racial discrimination and body shaming her for her size.

“We are policed for being black. Our bodies are over sexualized as women and we must ADJUST to make everyone around us comfortable,” she wrote. “I’ve seen white women with much shorter shorts board a plane without a blink of an eye.”

In response, a spokesperson for American Airlines said they were “concerned” about Rowe’s comments and reached out to her and their team at the airport in Kingston, Jamaica.

“We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel,” the spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. “We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.”

On Tuesday, Rowe called on her family, friends, and supporters to “reconsider” flying with American Airlines until they take the “appropriate corrective measures” are taken.

Editor's note: The tweets below contain strong language