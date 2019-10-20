

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- More than 300 passengers resumed their journey to Montreal Sunday after their Air Transat flight from Italy had to make an emergency landing in France.

The airline says flight TS571 took off from Venice Saturday but had to make an emergency stop at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport due to a technical problem with a floor heating panel.

Spokeswoman Debbie Cabana says the landing went smoothly and the health of the passengers was not compromised.

The 310 passengers spent the night in Paris and departed for Montreal Sunday morning in a different aircraft.

Cabana says the passengers will be eligible for compensation.