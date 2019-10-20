Air Transat flight makes emergency stop in Paris before continuing to Montreal
An Air Transat sign is seen Tuesday, May 31, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:50AM EDT
MONTREAL -- More than 300 passengers resumed their journey to Montreal Sunday after their Air Transat flight from Italy had to make an emergency landing in France.
The airline says flight TS571 took off from Venice Saturday but had to make an emergency stop at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport due to a technical problem with a floor heating panel.
Spokeswoman Debbie Cabana says the landing went smoothly and the health of the passengers was not compromised.
The 310 passengers spent the night in Paris and departed for Montreal Sunday morning in a different aircraft.
Cabana says the passengers will be eligible for compensation.
