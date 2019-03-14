Air raid sirens triggered in Tel Aviv
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 3:34PM EDT
TEL AVIV, Israel -- The Israeli military said air raid warning sirens were triggered in Tel Aviv on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if the city was under attack or if a false alarm had set off the sirens.
Tel Aviv has not been attacked by rocket or missile fire since a 2014 war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.