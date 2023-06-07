Air India plane flying to San Francisco lands in Russia's Siberia after engine problem

A two-seater Sport Star aircraft sits in front of the Air India Boeing 777 at the India Aviation 2008, a four-day air show in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Oct. 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) A two-seater Sport Star aircraft sits in front of the Air India Boeing 777 at the India Aviation 2008, a four-day air show in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Oct. 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social