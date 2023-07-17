After years of delay, Western Balkans hope for progress on joining the EU - and financial support
Leaders of the six Western Balkan countries met informally Monday in the Albanian capital, Tirana, to prepare for a summit on progress toward European Union integration, known as the Berlin Process.
At an informal lunch, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama welcomed his counterparts from Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia, together with EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.
On Oct. 16, Albania will host the summit on the Berlin Process, an initiative from Germany and France to encourage the Balkan countries in their path toward membership into the European Union.
The six Western Balkan countries -- Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania -- are at different stages of integration into the bloc.
Rama said he expected "the summit to have a meaningful outcome for the Western Balkans and serve as a further step" in facilitating the interactions between the countries of the region with the EU.
"In parallel with the negotiation process, (we) expect extra financial and economic support for the Western Balkan countries," he said.
They also discussed with the commissioner "how to open paths to integration (for the regional countries) into the European single market without expecting membership of the EU."
Serbia and Montenegro were the first Western Balkan countries to launch membership negotiations a few years ago, followed by Albania and Macedonia last year, Bosnia and Kosovo have only begun the first step of the integration process.
"What is important at this moment is to consider the region as one, because that is the way the EU sees us, despite the fact that some countries are ahead and some behind," said Rama.
The war in Ukraine has put integration of the Western Balkans on the bloc's top agenda which is trying to reinvigorate the whole enlargement process.
In 2013, Croatia, also a Balkan country, became the newest EU member state. Since then, progress has stalled.
The EU has not deemed the Western Balkan countries' economies and political institutions ready for integration into the EU's single market of borderless trade and Western democratic ideals.
A bitter dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008, remains a great concern for the Western powers ahead of the summit.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
More tourists caught defacing Rome's ancient Colosseum
Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.
James Webb telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars'
The James Webb Space Telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars,' according to a new study.
Canada
-
Indigenous leaders say they do not accept Manitoba premier's comments on landfill search
Indigenous leaders say a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of women can be done safely and must go ahead.
-
More than a dozen new wildfires sparked over the weekend, B.C. officials say
The B.C. Wildfire Service says wildfire activity over the weekend saw more than a dozen new blazes sparked since Sunday, while gusty winds saw one out-of-control blaze grow and close a highway in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.
-
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Group calls for head of Toronto's shelter system to resign amid refugee crisis
More than 20 community advocates are calling for the head of Toronto’s shelter system to step down amid a worsening crisis involving refugees camped out on a downtown sidewalk with nowhere to go.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
World
-
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
-
After years of delay, Western Balkans hope for progress on joining the EU - and financial support
Leaders of the six Western Balkan countries met informally Monday in the Albanian capital, Tirana, to prepare for a summit on progress toward European Union integration, known as the Berlin Process.
-
2 children, 1 adult dead in weekend river drownings outside Houston, authorities say
Three people including two children have drowned in separate weekend incidents while swimming at night near rural Houston-area parks along the San Jacinto River, according to authorities.
-
More tourists caught defacing Rome's ancient Colosseum
Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.
-
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain. It's a blow to global food security
Russia halted an unprecedented wartime deal on Monday that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.
-
Macron decides to keep French PM in role despite pension unrest, riots
French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to keep Elisabeth Borne in her role as prime minister, an official at the president's office said on Monday, rejecting pressure to give a new direction to his government after a tumultuous few months.
Politics
-
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Health
-
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
-
Dozens of cats in Poland had bird flu but the risk to people is low, the UN health agency says
The World Health Organization said more than two dozen cats have been infected with bird flu across Poland, but no people appeared to have been sickened.
-
University of Calgary-led study says concussions don't affect kids' intelligence
A University of Calgary-led study has some positive news for parents whose children have suffered concussions, finding kids' intelligence is not affected by the brain injury.
Sci-Tech
-
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area, marine experts said Monday.
-
James Webb telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars'
The James Webb Space Telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars,' according to a new study.
-
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Entertainment
-
It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
-
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
-
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
To get a sense of just how much animosity is flying around Hollywood these days, watch how Ron Perlman responded to a report that the studios aimed to prolong a strike long enough for writers to lose their homes.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite lower Monday on energy, telecom; U.S. markets rise
Wall Street is off to a mixed start Monday as stocks worldwide stall following the latest signal that the world's second-largest economy is flagging.
-
-
Microsoft and U.K. regulators win more time to resolve blocked $69 billion Activision deal
Microsoft and British regulators sought more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Lifestyle
-
They climbed mountains to escape Nazis. Now their great-grandchildren are making the same journey
During World War II, a perilous route through the Pyrenees Mountains provided a means for hundreds of thousands of resistance fighters, civilians, Jews, allied soldiers and escaped prisoners of war to evade Nazi pursuers. This month, the route once again echoed footfalls as 87 people climbed their way from France to Spain.
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
-
The latest legacy of Canada's wildfire smoke? Wisconsin's new beer-and-burger pairing
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
Sports
-
Viral French football ad makes powerful gender statement as Matildas call for equal prizes in Women's World Cup
Days out from the start of the Women’s World Cup, teams are turning up the pressure on the sport's governing body and spectators to give women players equal pay and respect.
-
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
-
Blue Jays sign first-round draft pick, shortstop Arjun Nimmala
Shortstop Arjun Nimmala has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.