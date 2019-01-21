After violence, Greek parliament debates deal with Macedonia
Greek riot police block the stairs leading to parliament during clashes after a rally in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Yorgos Karahalis / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 7:21AM EST
ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's government has submitted a controversial agreement to parliament aimed at normalizing relations with neighbour Macedonia, a day after violent demonstrations against the deal erupted in Athens.
The agreement, submitted Monday for ratification in Greece, would see Macedonia change its name to North Macedonia and allow the country to join NATO later this year.
Left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government is struggling to secure the majority needed to back the deal and may need the support of as many as six opposition lawmakers.
On Sunday, tens of thousands of people gathered outside Parliament to protest the deal, and at least 25 police officers were injured during extensive clashes.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the agreement Friday.
