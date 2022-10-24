After struggle, Ukraine claims success in downing drones
Ukrainian authorities on Monday tried to dampen public fears over Russia's use of Iranian-built drones on its neighbor by claiming increasing success in shooting down the small aircraft, while talk of a "dirty bomb" attack has added another worrying dimension to the conflict that's entering it's ninth month.
Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure across their country in recent weeks. Meanwhile, citizens in the southern city of Mykolaiv lined up for water and essential supplies as Ukrainian forces continued their advance on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson.
Ukraine's forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday, the head of Ukraine's intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said in a published interview on Monday. Budanov said that Russia's military had ordered about 1,700 units of various types of drones, and a second batch of about 300 Shaheds is currently being rolled out.
"Terror with the use of 'Shaheds' can actually last for a long time," he was quoted as saying in Ukrainska Pravda newspaper adding: "Air defence is basically coping, 70% are shot down."
Both Russia and Iran deny that any Iranian-built drones have been used in the war.
Budanov also played down speculation that Russian forces are preparing an immediate exit from Kherson, even though an evacuation of civilians and others including banking personnel and teachers is underway. Budanov said statements to that effect by Russia's newly appointed commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, were aimed at "preparing the ground" in case a full pullout does take place which the Ukrainian official predicted would happen by year's end.
"But at the same time I cannot tell you that right now they are fleeing from Kherson," Budanov said.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities have removed monuments of 18th-century Russian military chiefs Alexander Suvorov and Fyodor Ushakov from Kherson, saying that the action was intended to save them from Ukrainian shelling of the city.
On Saturday, Russian-installed authorities told all residents of Kherson to leave "immediately" ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture the city -- a key route to Russian-occupied Crimea -- which has been in Russian hands since the early days of the war.
Ukraine's relentless artillery strikes on Kherson have cut the main crossings across the Dnieper River, which bisects southern Ukraine, leaving Russian troops on the west bank short of supplies and vulnerable to encirclement. The region is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and put under Russian martial law last week.
Britain's Ministry of Defence, in an intelligence update posted on Twitter, said Russia was 'likely' to use a high number of Shahed drones to penetrate "increasingly effective Ukrainian air defenses" in part to substitute for Russian-made long-range precision weapons "which are becoming increasingly scarce."
That assessment came on top of a stark warning by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to key Western and Turkish counterparts over the weekend that Ukrainian forces were preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device -- a so-called "dirty bomb."
Britain, France, and the United States -- who got calls from Shoigu on the matter, along with Turkey -- rejected that claim. Turkey's defence ministry on Sunday said Defence Minister Hulusi Akar discussed bilateral relations and security issues with Shoigu, including "the need to be cautious about provocations that could worsen the security situation in the region."
Russia's defence ministry said Shoigu raised the prospect of "possible Ukrainian provocations involving a 'dirty bomb,"' which is a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Such weapons don't have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion, but could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, visiting an elite German unit in southwestern Germany on Monday, dismissed as "outrageous" the claim that Ukraine could use a dirty bomb, saying there were "zero indications" of that.
Moscow on Monday strongly backed Shoigu's claim. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that Shoigu's warning reflected a real threat.
"Their distrust of the information that has been provided by the Russian side doesn't mean that the threat of using such a dirty bomb doesn't exist," Peskov. Alluding to Western countries Peskov added: "it's up to them whether to trust it or not."
In a televised address Sunday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Moscow itself was setting the stage for deploying a radioactive device on Ukrainian soil.
"If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means only one thing: that Russia has already prepared all of it," Zelenskyy said.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov accused Russia of "nuclear blackmail" on Twitter and insisted: "The thought of a 'dirty bomb' is repulsive to us."
The city of Mykolaiv, northwest of Kherson, endures shelling almost every night and residents line up during the day for food and water.
"Ukraine is doing the right thing. Russians attacked us, and they must be beaten for that," said Mykolaiv resident Mykola Kovalenko, 76. "Of course, my life changed. I live with constant pressure. I believe even the way I talk changed."
Zelenskyy said Sunday that repair crews are working to restore electricity supplies cut off by large-scale Russian missile strikes a day earlier, but acknowledged that it would take longer to provide heating. He appealed to local authorities to make sure Ukrainians heed a call to conserve energy. "Now is definitely not the time for bright storefronts and signs," he said.
Kyiv and seven other regions planned rolling blackouts Monday as authorities worked to fix the damage to energy facilities.
His office said Monday that at least six civilians were killed and another five have been wounded by Russian shelling of several Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, including Mykolaiv -- where energy facilities were targeted -- and the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region coming under the most intense attacks.
Correction
This story has been corrected to show that the Ukraine war is eight months old.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Buying over-the-counter hearing aids not as good as it sounds, Canadian expert warns
Canadians may be envious of Americans' new access to purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids. But one Canadian hearing specialist says while the devices may be cheaper, they could come at a cost to your hearing health.
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, but caused no damage to the artwork.
Canada
-
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
-
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
-
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
-
'No further risk to public safety': Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package probe
Toronto police say they're confident there is "no further risk to public safety" after a suspicious package found attached to a bicycle late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
-
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
World
-
North, South Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
North and South Korea exchanged warning shots Monday along their disputed western sea boundary — a scene of past bloodshed and naval battles — in a development that raises worry of possible clashes after North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests.
-
Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 60 at celebration
Air strikes by Myanmar's military killed more than 60 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority's main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday.
-
-
Romanian defence minister quits, cites issue with president
Romania's defence minister Vasile Dincu resigned Monday, citing difficulties working with the country's president who's also chief of the NATO country's armed forces.
-
Rishi Sunak: UK's ex-Treasury chief gets his shot at PM job
Rishi Sunak ran for Britain's top job and lost. Then he got another shot -- and the chance to say 'I told you so.'
-
Teen pleads guilty in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4 students
A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
-
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Health
-
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
-
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
-
The WHO says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but is Canada on the right track?
Last month, the World Health Organization recommended that countries continue their fight against COVID-19 by focusing resources on vaccination, implementing infection control measures and building community trust in order to end the pandemic. But is Canada doing enough?
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's 'Friends' while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
-
'Doctor Who' fans delighted as the Doctor regenerates as ... David Tennant
'Doctor Who' fans were drenched in nostalgia after David Tennant reprised his role as the Time Lord in the dramatic conclusion to the show's BBC centenary special.
-
Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial
Opening arguments are set for Monday in the Los Angeles rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
-
Task one in Trump Organization trial: Picking a neutral jury
Donald Trump's company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: Picking a jury of New Yorkers who don't have a strong opinion about the former president.
-
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
China's economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry.
Lifestyle
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
-
Sports
-
Steph Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
The Golden State Warriors are playing dominant basketball for stretches, then struggling to defend during others.
-
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
-
Bryce Harper's home run powers Phillies past Padres and into World Series
Bryce Harper slugged his fifth home run of the post-season, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that launched the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres and into the World Series with a 4-3 victory Sunday.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.