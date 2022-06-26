After Roe's demise, U.S. clergy lead faithful in praise, laments
After Roe's demise, U.S. clergy lead faithful in praise, laments
Praise and lament for the overturning of abortion rights filled sacred spaces this weekend as clergy across the U.S. rearranged worship plans or rewrote sermons to provide their religious context -- and competing messages -- about the historic moment.
Abortion is a visceral issue for deeply divided religious Americans. Some are sad or angry in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's seismic Dobbs v. Jackson decision Friday. Others are grateful and elated.
At St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, the Very Rev. Kris Stubna discarded his planned Sunday homily and focused on the decision, calling it "a day of great joy and blessing." He said the overturning of the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling was the result of prayers and efforts of many Catholics and others.
"This law violated the very law of God, that every life is sacred," he said. "A person cannot support abortion and still be a faithful member of the church."
Stubna's comments would be considered divisive by some since U.S. Catholics disagree on abortion rights. Supporters include high-profile members of the faith like President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who face Communion restrictions as a result.
Not everyone sat through Stubna's entire homily. Although unable to ask their reasons, an Associated Press photographer saw one woman leave during it. Security personnel estimated three others also exited early.
Views on abortions are not just polarizing within denominations; the divisions span the religious landscape.
"SCOTUS just dealt a terrible blow to women, to girls, to all childbearing people, to freedom," said the Rev. Jacqui Lewis, senior minister at Middle Collegiate Church, a multicultural Protestant congregation in Manhattan.
She mourned the overturning of Roe, expressing deep emotions during a service Sunday, saying, "It took safe legal abortions off the table, opening the door for states to rush in and crush reproductive justice. We are reeling. Spinning. So hurt we can hardly move. We are feeling the loss, the pain of it."
A majority of adults from Buddhist, Hindu, historically Black Protestant, Jewish, mainline Protestant, Muslim and Orthodox Christian faiths support legal abortion in all or most cases, according to a Pew Research Center's Religious Landscape Study.
Rabbi Sarah DePaolo carved out time at the start of Friday night's Shabbat service at Congregation Shir Ha-Ma'alot in Irvine, California, to express her disappointment, urging community members to support each other and create space for the fearful.
"One of the most upsetting things about this decision is that while it claims to represent people of faith, it does not represent our faith," DePaolo said. "It does not reflect our Jewish law. It does not reflect our traditions. It does not reflect our community."
Catholics are split on the issue while most evangelical Protestants, Jehovah's Witnesses and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints say abortion should be illegal in all or most instances, according to the Pew Research Center study.
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, views the ruling as a moral and spiritual victory. On Sunday, he told his California congregation at New Season that now is the time for an unprecedented adoption movement.
"We're gonna adopt babies, but we're gonna adopt moms, pregnant moms ... who have abortions because they can't afford to have a baby," he said.
Southern Baptists, who are members of the nation's largest Protestant denomination, are staunch supporters of anti-abortion views. On Sunday, several pastors praised the ruling from their pulpits.
The congregation at First Baptist Concord in Knoxville, Tennessee, broke into applause when Pastor John Mark Harrison addressed it. He invited a panel of advocates to explain how everyone can continue supporting those with unwanted pregnancies via mentorship, fostering, adoption, addressing systemic issues and more.
"There's so much anger and emotion," Harrison said. "What we need to understand is that we're not called to fuel the emotions of the right or the left. We're called to walk in and through the gospel of Jesus Christ ... and minister to real people in real times of crisis."
At Central Church, in College Station, Texas, lead Pastor Phillip Bethancourt echoed that overturning Roe is not the finish line: "It's the starting gate of a new chapter. Abortion should be not just unlawful but unnecessary and unthinkable."
David Rhoades, lead pastor of Broadview Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas, said in an email the court decision was on a par with the Emancipation Proclamation and Juneteenth, and will reverberate for years.
He hoped church members left Sunday's service with a clear understanding of what they must do next, including "minister to both the baby and its mother, and continue to work to elect pro-life representatives."
Other faith leaders doubled down on their support for abortion rights.
Women should be able to make their own decisions, preached the Rev. Fletcher Harper at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Secaucus, New Jersey.
"Outlawing abortion is a sinful act that perpetuates male domination and the subjugation of women," he said. "It extends the coercive power of the state into a place where it should have no business."
During a service Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the South Hills in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, director of music Mary Pratt read aloud a denominational statement affirming it would remain "committed to reproductive justice."
Pratt said members were shocked and grieving, although they expected the outcome. "They were looking for reminders of why we need to get back out and fight," she said.
The start of services at Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Durham, North Carolina, included two verses of "We Shall Overcome" and a prayer by the Rev. Melinda Keenan Wood for those outraged, heartbroken and fearful about Roe's demise.
"We know that this decision will be measured in deaths, incarcerations and life-altering trauma as politicians rush to control the most painfully intimate of decisions," Keenan Wood said.
A prominent Black pastor in Columbus, Ohio -- Bishop Timothy Clarke of the First Church of God -- tried to strike a balance in his Saturday message to congregants, acknowledging conflicting views on abortion and calling on the church to show compassion.
"I know and love persons in both camps," Clarke said. "They are sincere, committed. ... They truly see this as a life altering issue."
------
Meyer reported from Nashville, Tennessee, and Crary from New York. AP Religion Team members Peter Smith and Jessie Wardarski in Pittsburgh; Luis Andres Henao, in Princeton, New Jersey; Mariam Fam in Winter Park, Florida; Deepa Bharath in Los Angeles; and AP writer Tom Foreman Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, contributed.
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on inflation, the convoy protests, abortion rights and gun control
David Cohen has been the United States' Ambassador to Canada since November 2021, and in the time since, both Canada and the United States have experienced a series of shared challenges. In an interview at his official residence in Ottawa, Cohen opens up about the state of the relationship.
Climate goals may be at odds with G7 response to fallout from Russian invasion
G7 leaders opened their summit Sunday with a discussion about shaping the global economy at a time when conflict and unrest are driving up prices and access to key goods around the world.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
Live updates: G7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
The latest on the G7 summit: The Group of Seven leading democratic economies has formally launched at its annual summit a global infastructure and investment partnership aimed at pushing back China's influence in the developing world.
Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service
Norway's prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
People with COVID-19 can infect and sicken cats and dogs by cuddling them: study
Cat and dog owners who cuddle their pets when infected with COVID-19 could end up making the animals sick with the virus, according to a Canadian study.
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
Canada
-
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
LIVE @ 3:40 CST
LIVE @ 3:40 CST | Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leader
Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
-
85-year-old B.C. lottery winner surprises sister with new car
Barb Randall travelled from Nanaimo, B.C., to Petawawa, Ont., to surprise the sister she hasn't seen in years.
-
From closures to near-normal routines, students look back on COVID-warped school year
The final bell is about to ring at the end of a topsy-turvy school year warped by the COVID-19 crisis and students are reflecting on how the pandemic shaped things.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
World
-
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.
-
Live updates: G7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
The latest on the G7 summit: The Group of Seven leading democratic economies has formally launched at its annual summit a global infastructure and investment partnership aimed at pushing back China's influence in the developing world.
-
After Roe's demise, U.S. clergy lead faithful in praise, laments
Praise and lament for the overturning of abortion rights filled sacred spaces this weekend as clergy across the U.S. rearranged worship plans or rewrote sermons to provide their religious context -- and competing messages -- about the historic moment.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Norway: Suspect in Pride Month attack won't talk to police
The suspect in a mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Norway has refused to explain his actions to investigators and will remain in pretrial custody for the next four weeks, police and his defense lawyer said Sunday.
-
Nigerian governor lets residents carry guns for self-defense
A Nigerian governor has ordered the issuing of licenses so citizens can carry guns to defend themselves against armed groups, a first among the measures drawn up to defeat gunmen blamed for the deaths of thousands in the West African country's troubled northern region.
Politics
-
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on inflation, the convoy protests, abortion rights and gun control
David Cohen has been the United States' Ambassador to Canada since November 2021, and in the time since, both Canada and the United States have experienced a series of shared challenges. In an interview at his official residence in Ottawa, Cohen opens up about the state of the relationship.
-
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
-
Public safety minister eyes steps to strengthen oversight of the RCMP
The federal public safety minister says he is 'deeply committed' to enhancing oversight of the RCMP by strengthening the role of the national police force's management advisory board.
Health
-
Women have a higher chance of developing long COVID than men, study finds
New research has found that women are 'significantly' more likely than men to suffer from long COVID syndrome, in addition to developing different symptoms of the disease.
-
New digital platform aims to accelerate research on brain disorders
The Ontario Brain Institute is playing a key role in open science and brain health research with the release of new clinical data that will help scientists around the world advance investigations into pediatric neurological conditions.
-
German lawmakers vote to end ban on 'advertising' abortions
German lawmakers voted Friday to end the country's ban on advertising abortions, which has in the past led to doctors being prosecuted for providing information about the procedure to potential patients.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show
Paul McCartney was joined by special guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl in an epic performance at Glastonbury on Saturday night that spanned the first Beatles demo to some of his latest recordings.
-
It's a fuel summer: Gas prices, soaring costs leave touring musicians in a tough spot
Thanks to high gas prices, staggering inflation and other ripples of the pandemic, few corners of the live music industry have gone untouched by financial woes.
-
Phoebe Bridgers leads anti-Supreme Court chant after court overturns Roe v. Wade
Phoebe Bridgers vented her frustration at America's high court during her Glastonbury Festival set on Friday night after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Business
-
Number of job vacancies grows in April to just over one million
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies at the beginning of April hit just over one million, up more than 40 per cent compared with a year earlier.
-
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
-
Private air travel takes off -- but can it stay aloft?
Amid scenes of daily frustration at Canadian airports, FlyGTA is part of a swelling sector of fleet operators and producers that hope to transform a COVID-19-era trend toward mile-high comfort into a long-term upswing for private flight.
Lifestyle
-
'It just made my heart warm': Winnipeg bus driver's act of kindness captured on video
An act of kindness from a Winnipeg bus driver is being shared by a passenger who says it warmed his heart to witness.
-
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
-
Have you seen this artwork? 'Invaluable' high school student display stolen in Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing to the public for help tracking down two pieces of artwork that were allegedly stolen from a high school art display.
Sports
-
Canadians picked 6th and 7th in NBA draft
Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe took very different paths to the NBA, but their pro dreams were realized just minutes apart on Thursday.
-
MLB's Houston Astros throw combined no-hitter against New York Yankees
Major League Baseball's Houston Astros have thrown a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
-
U.S. House passes bipartisan resolution calling for Brittney Griner's release
The U.S. House on Friday passed a bipartisan resolution calling on the Russian government to immediately release WNBA star Brittney Griner.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
-
Two dead after Chinese electric car falls three storeys
Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.