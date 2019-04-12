After force-feeding, ICE releases 2 immigrant detainees
In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 12:25AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 12, 2019 12:38AM EDT
EL PASO, Texas -- Two Indian men who were force-fed during a hunger strike inside a Texas immigration detention centre are out of government custody.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa confirmed Thursday that Jasvir Singh and Rajandeep Singh were released on bond from the El Paso Processing Center.
After The Associated Press revealed ICE was force-feeding nine immigrant detainees through nasal tubes in January, the facility stopped the controversial practice under public pressure. The United Nations human rights office said in February that the force-feeding of immigrant hunger strikers there could violate the UN Convention Against Torture.
Immigration judges initially ordered that both men be deported. Their uncle Amrit Singh said they will appeal their immigration cases and join family in California. One man's attorney said an appeal already was filed.
