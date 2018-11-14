After cease-fire, Israel captures Gaza assailant on border
Israeli soldiers stand near the southern Israel Gaza border, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (APÂ Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 3:24AM EST
JERUSALEM - The Israeli military says it has shot at and captured a Palestinian who approached the Gaza perimeter fence and hurled grenades into Israel.
Wednesday's incident marked the first unrest since Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza accepted an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to end two days of intense fighting with Israel that had pushed the sworn enemies to the brink of another war.
The military says it spotted the assailant with a knife and wire cutters. The grenades he hurled failed to explode.
The Israeli military says Palestinian militants fired 460 rockets and mortars into Israel in a 24-hour period, while it carried out airstrikes on 160 Gaza targets. Seven Palestinians, including five militants, were killed. In Israel, one person was killed in a rocket strike and three were critically wounded.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 13-year-old Indiana boy to learn fate in May school shooting
- Missing zoo meerkat case solved with 3 charged in Australia
- After cease-fire, Israel captures Gaza assailant on border
- Trump escalates his verbal assaults against France on Twitter
- Melania Trump publicly calls for White House aide's firing