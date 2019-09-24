An American couple who endured six miscarriages is mourning the death of their ‘miracle’ baby who died after she was left in a hot car.

Two-year-old Zariah was pronounced dead at approximately 1:30 p.m. on September 17, after she was found unresponsive in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Hobbs Police Department said in a Facebook post that the child was left in the care of 41-year-old Tammie Brooks, of Hobbs, at around 6:30 a.m. that morning.

Brooks was supposed to drop the child at daycare, police wrote, but drove to her job instead.

“The child was left unattended in a car seat for several hours until Brooks realized the child was still in the car after running an errand,” Hobbs Police wrote on Facebook.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, NM, police said.

“I had six miscarriages previously to having my daughter,” Zariah’s mom Demi Petrowski told local station KOB4.

“I remember praying every single day, nonstop. I would not wish this pain and this hurt upon my worst enemy.”

Petrowski told her husband Zachary Hasheme the bad news via telephone, KOB4 reports.

"I hear Demi screaming on the other line saying that Zariah's dead and I didn't know what to do," Zachary said.

"I slammed on my brakes and pulled over. I mean, you can forget to bring a pen with you, but it's kind of hard to forget about a kid in the car.”

Brooks has been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, a first degree felony, and is incarcerated in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment.

She is due in court Monday, according to Inside Edition.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the parents with funeral expenses. The funding target was reached, but people can still donate to help with their “living expenses.”