African leaders set to meet with presidents of Ukraine, Russia in bid to end war
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of a delegation of African leaders and senior officials seeking ways to end Russia's war, though an air raid in Kyiv during their visit was a grim reminder of the challenge they face.
Ramaphosa's press service said that he was met by a Ukrainian special envoy and South Africa's ambassador at a rail station near Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where bodies of civilians lay scattered in the streets following Russian forces' withdrawal last spring.
The Bucha visit was symbolically significant, as its name has come to stand for the barbarity of Moscow's military since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The brutal Russian occupation of Bucha left hundreds of civilians dead in the streets and in mass graves.
The African delegation also includes senior officials from Zambia, Senegal, Uganda, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo and the Comoro Islands.
Shortly after they placed commemorative candles at a small memorial outside St. Andrew's Church in Bucha, a town on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv, air raid sirens began to wail in the capital and Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in the Podilskiy district, one of the city's oldest neighbourhoods.
"Missiles still flying at Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.
Ramaphosa said last month that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to separate meetings with the delegation.
The delegation was set to travel to St. Petersburg later Friday, where Russia's top international economic conference is taking place, and meet with Putin on Saturday.
Officials who helped prepare the talks said the African leaders not only aimed to initiate a peace process but also assess how Russia, which is under heavy international sanctions, can be paid for the fertilizer exports Africa desperately needs.
They are also set to discuss the related issue of ensuring more grain shipments out of Ukraine amid the war and the possibility of more prisoner swaps.
The African peace overture comes as Ukraine launches a counteroffensive to dislodge the Kremlin's forces from occupied areas, using Western-supplied advanced weapons in attacks along the 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) front line. Western analysts and military officials have cautioned that the campaign could last a long time.
China has also been working on a peace proposal, but it appears to have few chances of success as the warring sides appear no closer to a cease-fire.
Ukrainian troops recorded successes along three stretches of the front line in the country's south and east, a spokesman for Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement Friday.
According to Andriy Kovalev, Ukrainian forces have moved forward south of the town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, in the direction of the village of Robotyne, as well as around Levadne and Staromaiorske, on the boundary between Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk province further east.
Kovalev also said that Ukrainian troops advanced in some areas around Vuhledar, a mining town in Donetsk that was the site of one of the main tank battles in the war so far.
It wasn't possible to independently verify the claims.
Russian shelling on Thursday and overnight killed two civilians and wounded two others in the southern Kherson region, its Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.
Russian forces over the previous day launched 54 strikes across the province, using mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, drones, missiles and aircraft, according to Prokudin.
Ten people were wounded over that same period in the eastern Donetsk region, local Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
African leaders set to meet with presidents of Ukraine, Russia in bid to end war
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of a delegation of African leaders and senior officials seeking ways to end Russia's war, though an air raid in Kyiv during their visit was a grim reminder of the challenge they face.
Amid cost-of-living concerns, what are your retirement plans? Let us know
With high levels of inflation contributing to an elevated cost of living, some seniors may be rethinking their retirement plans. If you've delayed your retirement, or are thinking of doing so in order to save money, we want to hear from you.
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Movie reviews: 'The Flash' is a film that provides action, warmth and nostalgia
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Flash,' 'The Blackening' and 'Elemental'
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, many of whom are food insecure: report
A newly published national report by Community Food Centers Canada reveals that nearly one in five single adults are living below the poverty line --- 40 per cent of whom are food insecure.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
Canada
-
Rising hate casts pall over Pride, spotlights need for protest along with celebration
The rise in anti-transgender sentiment and hate crimes targeting people the LGBTQ2+ community is casting a shadow over Pride Month celebrations.
-
A list of mass casualty bus and van crashes on Canadian highways
RCMP say 15 people died and 10 others were taken to hospital on Thursday after a bus collided with a semi-truck near Carberry, Man. Here's a list of some other serious crashes involving buses and large vehicles on Canadian roads.
-
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, many of whom are food insecure: report
A newly published national report by Community Food Centers Canada reveals that nearly one in five single adults are living below the poverty line --- 40 per cent of whom are food insecure.
-
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
World
-
African leaders set to meet with presidents of Ukraine, Russia in bid to end war
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of a delegation of African leaders and senior officials seeking ways to end Russia's war, though an air raid in Kyiv during their visit was a grim reminder of the challenge they face.
-
Donor nations commit US$10.3 billion for millions of Syrians at home and as refugees abroad
International donors Thursday committed US$10.3 billion in aid for millions of Syrians battered by war, poverty, and hunger, both at home and as refugees abroad.
-
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
-
How much prison time could Donald Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
The FBI investigators who searched Harold Martin's Maryland property in the fall of 2016 found classified documents -- including material at the top secret level -- strewn about his home, car and storage shed.
-
Florida deputy didn't follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says
A former Florida sheriff's deputy didn't follow his extensive training on how to stop an active shooter when he didn't confront the killer who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school, a former training commander testified Thursday.
Politics
-
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
-
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
-
Bill that would force Meta, Google to bargain with publishers closer to becoming law
A bill aimed at getting tech giants such as Meta and Google to pay publishers for news that appears on their platforms is one step closer to becoming law.
Health
-
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
-
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
2 men who helped run popular pirating website Megaupload sentenced to prison in New Zealand
Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Flash' is a film that provides action, warmth and nostalgia
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Flash,' 'The Blackening' and 'Elemental'
-
Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
-
Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults
Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to victimize them.
Business
-
May home sales, prices rise year-over-year as real estate market heats up
Canada's real estate market continued to heat up in May with home sales posting their first year-over-year increase since June 2021 and the average price seeing its first year-over-year gain in a year.
-
RONA Inc. getting rid of 500 jobs across Canada, citing 'new market realities'
RONA Inc. says it's eliminating 500 jobs across Canada in a bid to simplify its organizational structure.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street jumps, and its winning streak kicks into a higher gear
Wall Street is rallying Thursday, and its long winning streak kicked into a higher gear following a mixed set of reports on the economy.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto, Vancouver top list of most expensive Canadian cities: new survey
For a second year in a row, Toronto and Vancouver have been named by a survey as the two most expensive cities in Canada.
-
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
Sports
-
Fowler, Schauffele break U.S. Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the U.S. Open. But only by about 15 minutes. Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.
-
5 things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal. Here are some things to watch.
-
Canadian men blank Panama to move into CONCACAF Nations League final in Las Vegas
Goals by Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies moved the Canadian men to within one win of their first trophy in 23 years with a 2-0 victory Thursday over Panama in CONCACAF Nations League semifinal play.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Five things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.