Africa's Catholic hierarchy refuses same-sex blessings, says such unions are contrary to God's will

Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
In the greatest rebuke yet to Pope Francis, the Catholic bishops of Africa and Madagascar issued a unified statement Thursday refusing to follow his declaration allowing priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples and asserting that such unions are "contrary to the will of God."
The statement, signed by Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo on behalf of the symposium of African national bishops conferences, marked the closest thing to a continent-wide dissent from the declaration Francis approved Dec. 18 allowing priests to offer such blessings.
That declaration from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has sent shock waves through the Catholic Church, thrilling LGBTQ2S+ Catholics as a concrete sign of Francis' message of welcome but alarming conservatives who fear core doctrines of the church are being ignored or violated.
The controversy has deepened a growing chasm between Francis' progressive, reform-minded papacy and the conservative church in much of the world, especially Africa, where the number of Catholics is growing at a faster rate than anywhere else.
The Vatican declaration restated traditional church teaching that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and woman. But it allowed priests to offer spontaneous, non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples seeking God's grace in their lives, provided such blessings aren't confused with the rites and rituals of a wedding.
In his statement, Ambongo said it wasn't appropriate for African priests to offer such blessings because of the scandal and confusion it would create. He cited biblical teaching condemning homosexuality as an abomination and the African cultural context, where he asserted that LGBTQ2S+ unions "are seen as contradictory to cultural norms and intrinsically corrupt."
"Within the church family of God in Africa, this declaration has caused a shockwave, it has sown misconceptions and unrest in the minds of many lay faithful, consecrated persons and even pastors, and has aroused strong reactions," he wrote.
While stressing that African bishops remain in communion with Francis, he said they believed such blessings cannot be carried out because "in our context, this would cause confusion and would be in direct contradiction to the cultural ethos of African communities."
A few weeks ago, Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye said "people of the same sex who marry in this country should be taken to a stadium to be pelted with stones, once discovered." In a radio broadcast Dec. 29, he asked Burundians living abroad who practice homosexuality "not to return home."
Ambongo said the symposium statement was a "consolidated summary" of the positions adopted by individual national bishops conferences, and said it had received the "agreement" of Francis and the doctrine office's new prefect, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez.
The botched rollout of the Dec. 18 declaration has heightened conservative criticism of Fernandez, whom Francis appointed to the office over the summer. Fernandez apparently published the text with little consultation inside the Vatican and no forewarning to bishops in the rest of the world.
Usually, when such sensitive Vatican documents are being prepared, there is an attempt to at least not blindside local church leaders. Often they are released with an accompanying letter or explanatory note published by Vatican Media, and are given to journalists ahead of time under an embargo to ensure the reporting is accurate and thought through.
No such extra documentation or preparation accompanied Fiducia Supplicans, as the text is known, and its rollout was marked by individual bishops and entire national conferences voicing confusion and opposition.
Others have welcomed it. France's bishops conference, for example, said in a statement Wednesday that the declaration encourages pastors to "generously bless the people who come to them humbly asking for God's help."
The document "reminds us that those who are not in a position to commit themselves to the sacrament of marriage are not excluded from the love of God or of his church," the French bishops said.
After its initial publication, Fernandez was forced to issue a second explanatory note a few weeks later, insisting there was nothing "heretical" in the document but acknowledging the opposing views. He acknowledged that it may not be applicable to some parts of the world and that further "pastoral reflection" might be necessary.
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
The head of a minor hockey association in Newfoundland says some teams have been practicing end-of-game handshakes despite a ban on the custom for many amateur teams.
Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country's transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability.
Israel is defending itself in the United Nations' highest court Thursday against allegations that it is committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza.
Advocates warn a new Ontario Catholic school curriculum for family life education, set to be taught in the fall, has homophobic and transphobic undertones.
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
Several Ontario hospitals are warning of higher-than-usual numbers of patients and longer wait times, particularly in their emergency departments.
A lawyer representing a Saskatchewan First Nation says an investigation into the statutory release of a man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others should be made public ahead of a coroner's inquest into the stabbing rampage.
An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary, prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.
Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis should be sentenced to decades behind bars for breaching Canada's secrets law, the Crown argued at a hearing Thursday.
The FAA grounded 171 Boeing jets installed with the same panel after the landing, most of which are operated by U.S. carriers Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, pending safety inspections.
Iran's navy captured an oil tanker Thursday in the Gulf of Oman that only months earlier had seen its cargo of Iranian oil seized by the United States over sanctions linked to Tehran's nuclear program, further escalating the tensions gripping the Mideast's waterways.
The Pentagon's internal watchdog said Thursday he will review the secrecy surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization and why the Defense Department waited days to inform the White House that he had transferred authority to his deputy.
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
As some MPs gather Thursday to mull a request for a study on cellphone package price increases, telecom industry watchers say it's clear costs are too high despite indications that prices have come down in recent years.
The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.
The head of the UN health agency said Wednesday holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month.
False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence that threatens to erode democracy and polarize society is the top immediate risk to the global economy, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday.
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
The 75th Emmy Awards will be studded with cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout television history. The first such scene will come within the 10 minutes of host Anthony Anderson's Emmys opening, and the moments will be spread throughout the Fox telecast.
The rapper G Herbo could face just over a year in jail after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for an opulent lifestyle including private jets and designer puppies.
Google has laid off hundreds of employees working on its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams as part of cost-cutting measures.
Canada's population has surged over the last year, with growth driven in large part by foreign workers and international students. But as the federal government weighs limiting non-permanent residents, a new report from Desjardins says such a move would 'deepen the recession expected in 2024.'
Everyone has seen the videos of people — presumably normal, functional members of society — inciting desperate mosh pits in Target or acting up in Starbucks over limited edition Stanley 1913 cups.
Here's how to take care of your pets during cold winters.
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league's Super Bowl era, The Associated Press reports.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has barred Israel from competing in its world championship events citing security concerns.
Sienna D'Alessandro scored two goals and Canada advanced to the semifinals of the world women's under-18 hockey championship with a 6-0 win over host Switzerland on Thursday.
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
The Department of Justice has ordered a recall of 600,000 Ram trucks as part of a settlement that directs engine maker Cummins Inc. to remedy environmental damage it caused when it illegally installed emissions control software in several hundred thousand vehicles, skirting emissions testing.
