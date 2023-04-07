Afghanistan women-run radio resumes broadcasts after shutdown
A women-run radio station in northeastern Afghanistan has resumed its broadcasts, after officials shut it down for a week for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan, a Taliban official and the head of the station said Friday.
Sadai Banowan, which means "women's voice" in Dari, was launched 10 years ago in Badakhshan province and is Afghanistan's only women-run radio station. Six of its eight staff members are women.
Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for Information and Culture in Badakhshan, said the station was allowed to resume activities on Thursday after it had obeyed the "laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate" and agreed to stop broadcasting any kind of music.
Station head Najia Sorosh said after the station "gave a commitment to officials at the information and culture department, they unlocked the door of the station," and they started broadcasting again.
The Afghan Journalist Safety Committee, an Afghan watchdog organization that promotes the safety of journalists and press freedom and which was involved in mediation for the station's reopening, welcomed the resumption of broadcasts.
"Following AJSC's advocacy efforts, Sadia Banowan radio resumed its broadcasts," it said in a tweet.
Representatives from the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Vice and Virtue Directorate had shut down the station a week earlier.
Many journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Media outlets closed over a lack of funds or because staff left the country, according to the Afghan Independent Journalists Association.
The Taliban have barred women from most forms of employment and education beyond the sixth grade, including university. There is no official ban on music. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban barred most television, radio and newspapers in the country.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Bird flu risk for pets remains 'very low,' even after dog death in Ont.: experts
As the avian influenza continues to spread in Canada, even infecting mammals, an expert says the risk of transmission to humans and pets is low but health officials must remain on high alert.
COVID-19 patients were more likely to die than flu patients this past flu season: study
According to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people hospitalized with COVID-19 this past flu season were more likely to die than people hospitalized with influenza, especially if they were unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer
A lawyer for two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria says they were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal.
Canada
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
-
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
-
Doctor says health wait times now permanent after high court rejects challenge
The doctor who led a legal challenge over a patient's right to pay for private medical care says a decision by Canada's top court not to hear an appeal means long wait times have been 'forcibly embedded' into the medicare system.
-
Risk of lead poisoning, cadmium exposure prompt recalls of children's jewelry sold in Canada
Health Canada has issued two recall notices warning parents about chemical hazards of two brands of children's jewelry.
World
-
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
-
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
-
SKorea, U.S., Japan call for support of ban on NKorea workers
South Korea, the U.S. and Japan called for stronger international support of efforts to ban North Korea from sending workers abroad and curb the North's cybercrimes as a way to block the country's means to fund its nuclear program.
-
2 killed in West Bank after Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza
Israel unleashed rare airstrikes on Lebanon and continued bombarding the Gaza Strip on Friday, an escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict following days of violence over Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site.
-
China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in U.S. as retaliation
China announced sanctions Friday against two Asia-based organizations and Taiwan's representative in the U.S. in response to the closely watched meeting this week between the U.S. House Speaker and Taiwan's president.
-
Afghanistan women-run radio resumes broadcasts after shutdown
A women-run radio station in northeastern Afghanistan has resumed its broadcasts, after officials shut it down for a week for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan, a Taliban official and the head of the station said Friday.
Politics
-
Sajjan says Liberals might reverse foreign-aid drop if economy bounces back
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says his government might boost foreign aid spending if the Canadian economy rebounds after criticism over a drop in development funding that has the sector preparing to cut programs.
-
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
-
Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer
A lawyer for two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria says they were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal.
Health
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
-
Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors
Republican legislators in Kansas approved a plan early Friday to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth, capping a week of intensifying efforts to rolling back LGBTQ rights like other states with GOP-controlled legislatures.
-
COVID-19 patients were more likely to die than flu patients this past flu season: study
According to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people hospitalized with COVID-19 this past flu season were more likely to die than people hospitalized with influenza, especially if they were unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
Sci-Tech
-
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
-
Meta releases AI model that can identify items within images
Facebook-owner Meta published an artificial intelligence model on Wednesday that can pick out individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations that it said was the largest ever of its kind.
-
How do you pinpoint a historical volcano eruption? Look at medieval writings about the moon, new study says
Scientists are one step closer to pinpointing the when and where of some of the biggest volcanic eruptions in Earth’s history thanks to detailed records of lunar eclipses written by medieval monks and scribes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Paul Cattermole of UK pop group S Club 7 dies at 46
Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was 46.
-
XXXTentacion's convicted killers sentenced to life in prison
Three men were given life sentences on Thursday for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of US$50,000.
-
Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said.
Business
-
Few details in San Francisco stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry.
-
Suit tossed: Sweetgreen swaps salad name to appease Chipotle
Sweetgreen said Thursday it will change the name of one of its salads in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this week by Chipotle.
-
U.S. adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed's rate hikes
America's employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March, reflecting a resilient labour market and suggesting that the Federal Reserve may see the need to keep raising interest rates in the coming months.
Lifestyle
-
Experts link graves to one of nation's oldest Black churches
Three men whose graves were found at the original site of one of the nation's oldest Black churches were members of its congregation in the early 19th century, a team of archaeologists and scientists in Virginia announced Thursday.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction may fetch over US$30 million
A 55.22-carat ruby found by a Canadian mining firm is poised to become the largest — and should it sell for over US$30.3 million, the most valuable — gem of its kind ever to appear at auction.
Sports
-
Going, going, gone: Study says climate change juicing homers
Climate change is making major league sluggers into even hotter hitters, sending an extra 50 or so home runs a year over the fences, a new study found.
-
Canada's Gushue splits games, qualifies for playoffs at world curling championship
Minutes after dropping a third game at the world men's curling championship on Thursday night, Brad Gushue and his Canadian teammates returned to the ice at TD Place. An impromptu practice session was followed by conversations at the coach's bench.
-
Gausman leads Blue Jays to 3rd straight win over Royals, 6-3
Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to take the four-game series.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.