Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people, official says

Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people, official says

In this photo released by a set-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, June 22, 2022. (Bakhtar News Agency via AP) In this photo released by a set-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, June 22, 2022. (Bakhtar News Agency via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people, official says

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 920 people and injuring 600 others in the deadliest temblor in two decades, authorities said. Officials warned that the already grim toll would likely rise.

Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed,' press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion appear to have been 'coldly executed' as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer's missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.

Canada

World

  • Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people, official says

    A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 920 people and injuring 600 others in the deadliest temblor in two decades, authorities said. Officials warned that the already grim toll would likely rise.

    In this photo released by a set-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, June 22, 2022. (Bakhtar News Agency via AP)

  • Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed,' press group says

    A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion appear to have been 'coldly executed' as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer's missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.

    A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

  • 'Heightened alert': Abortion providers in U.S. brace for ruling

    Abortion providers in the U.S. are preparing for an increase in violence once the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Roe v. Wade, saying there has historically been a spike when the issue of abortion gets widespread public attention, such as after a state approves new restrictions.

  • U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

    U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.

  • Honduras exec gets 22 years in activist's hit squad murder

    The man convicted last year of co-ordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres was sentenced Monday to more than 22 years in prison, upsetting the victim's family because the penalty was significantly below the maximum.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.

    Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, right, at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

  • GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx

    General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social