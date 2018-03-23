Afghanistan: Car bomb near stadium kills 12, says official
In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2010 file photo, U.S. Marines patrol outside Marjah in Afghanistan's Helmand province. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 23, 2018 12:06PM EDT
KABUL -- An official says 12 people have been killed and 40 others wounded in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan's Helmand province.
Aminullah Abed, the chief of the province's public health department, said the 12 killed and 40 wounded were received at a hospital in the province's capital, Lashkar Gah, on Friday.
The explosion occurred after celebrations over the Afghan new year were winding down and revelers were on their way home, he added.
