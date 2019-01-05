Afghan official says insurgents stormed checkpoint, 7 killed
An Afghan policeman stands guard in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Aug. 2, 2017. (AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 8:49AM EST
KABUL -- An Afghan official says at least seven border police officers were killed when their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents in southern Kandahar province.
Aziz Ahmad Azizi, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kandahar, says four other officers were wounded in the attack in the Spin Bolduk district.
He added that 16 insurgents were killed and 11 others wounded in an ensuing battle that took place over several hours late Friday.
The Taliban did not immediately comment on the attack but they have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces, despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.
