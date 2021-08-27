TORONTO -- Sharif Safi escaped Taliban-controlled Afghanistan three days ago, but he fears for his family members who remain in the country as evacuation efforts wind down.

The Afghan journalist, who has worked with foreigners and written articles critical of the Taliban, was considered a high-risk person and managed to make it to Paris.

“I’ve gone through a lot of difficult situations to be here today,” Safi told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.

“I’m currently physically safe, but not mentally,” Safi said. “I’m thinking about my family and friends who are still trapped in Afghanistan.”

Safi has a pending resettlement application to come to Canada. His parents, two brothers, sister and his nieces and nephews all live together in Kabul, where about 16 members of his family are based.

“I’ve been in contact with my family and they feel so hopeless,” he said. “The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating.”

At least 90 people were killed on Thursday after bomb attacks by so-called Islamic State militants at the airport in Kabul. Meanwhile, the United States and its allies are trying to get as many people out of the country ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.

Canada’s last evacuation flight left Afghanistan on Thursday.

Safi is one of an estimated 100,000 people that have been safely evacuated from Kabul since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban took over the capital. Canada has helped about 3,700 people leave the country, according to the federal government.

Safi has worked with foreigners, including Canadians and Americans, for about six years and was planning to do a master’s degree in peace, conflict and diplomacy at London Metropolitan University in England this year on a Chevening Scholarship.

He’s in quarantine now and plans to go to England when the scholarship program notifies him that itis safe to do so.

“It’s been extremely difficult,” Safi said of his situation.

“I’ve been knocking on every door. I’ve been contacting everyone I know, to please evacuate my family, but I’ve had no luck so far.”

His main concern right now is for his family in Kabul. The Taliban raid homes and take people away, Safi said, addingthat people disappearunder their rule.

“I’m fearful of that for my family,” Safi said. “I really hope they just don’t knock on my door, that they just don’t get there.”