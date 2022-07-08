Afghan ambassador to Canada warns of risk to Afghans seeking passports from Taliban
Afghan ambassador to Canada warns of risk to Afghans seeking passports from Taliban
Afghanistan's ambassador is urging action to ensure that Afghans who have been approved to come to Canada do not have to risk detention by the Taliban when they apply for a passport.
Hassan Soroosh, ambassador to Canada, said in an interview that Afghans are facing house to house searches, extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances under the Taliban.
He said Afghans who helped Canada and its international partners before the Taliban regained control are in a state of "high vulnerability."
"In Afghanistan, there is the risk of detention and prosecution for those who want to get a passport under the Taliban," he said. "Those who worked for the Canadian government and international partners – the risk is always there."
The ambassador called for a relaxing of rules on documents for approved Afghan refugees and immigrants trying to reach Canada.
"We wish and we hope there will be a more flexible approach when it comes to documentation inside Afghanistan and also the paperwork that is required in terms of bringing people to Canada," he said.
He also called on Canada to widen the eligibility criteria for coming to the country under a humanitarian program set up to help vulnerable Afghans facing Taliban persecution.
Canadian charities helping Afghans say many with permission to travel to Canada are unable to get to neighbouring countries to fly here because they do not have the paperwork or a passport to cross the border.
Others have been waiting so long in countries like Pakistan and Uzbekistan for their applications to be processed by Ottawa their visas have expired and they are being sent back to Afghanistan where they face Taliban reprisals.
Aidan Strickland, spokeswoman for Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, said the department was letting Afghans who have been unable to leave know that it "can help facilitate travel to Pakistan."
She said Canada had been issuing single-journey travel documents for Afghans who had made it out of the country but did not have a passport to board a plane.
"We are doing everything we can to help Afghans inside and outside of Afghanistan, including working with partners in the region, state entities, international organizations and non-profit organizations to identify a path forward to secure safe passage for all," she said.
Soroosh urged Canadians not to forget Afghanistan, as the world community focuses on the crisis in Ukraine.
The ambassador said Afghanistan is facing "a dire and tragic humanitarian crisis," with starvation facing a huge proportion of its children, he said.
He said a recent earthquake, which killed around 800 people and injured many more, had damaged buildings, schools and the water network, causing "unimaginable suffering."
Poverty rates are projected to rise to 97 per cent by the end of the year, when two-thirds of the population – according to the United Nations – will need life-saving food aid, he said.
Soroosh said the Taliban's increasingly hard-line stance toward women was making the situation worse because many were no longer allowed to work.
"Women are being gradually but systematically erased from public life," he warned. "They are denied access to education, they are not able to work, they cannot protest – it means they gradually become invisible."
He added: "Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are denied a secondary education."
Soroosh, whose embassy has no contact with the Taliban, is still offering consular services to Afghans living in North America, including passport renewal and issuing birth certificates.
He said the Ottawa embassy was also serving Afghans living in the U.S. after Afghan embassies closed there.
The embassy is being funded from fees for passport renewals and other consular services and on a much reduced budget and staff.
Soroosh said he was grateful to Canada for opening its doors to Afghans fleeing the Taliban and providing humanitarian assistance.
"Canada has always been one of the first countries to respond," he said
Though he said it was important not to legitimize or recognize the Taliban, he supported moves to make it easier for charities to operate in Afghanistan to provide aid.
Currently any dealings with the Taliban are outlawed under Canada's anti-terror laws, because the Taliban is a prescribed terrorist organization.
Non-governmental organizations have asked for Canada to bring in exemptions to the Criminal Code for humanitarian programs operating in Afghanistan, as in the United States.
"I am very much hopeful that the outcome will help with a kind of solution that will help with the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, without helping the Taliban consolidate their power, without legitimizing the Taliban," the ambassador said.
Soroosh said the Taliban were becoming increasingly hard-line and were not a moderate or more inclusive version of the previous regime.
He said they are "the same old Taliban – they have not changed."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Canadians distressed as Rogers outage leaves customers stranded
Lost sales, missed doctors appointments and being stuck offline in a foreign country, Canadians share their stories with CTVNews.ca about their experiences during the Rogers network outage on Friday.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
How Japan's record on gun violence compares with other G7 nations
The assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shocked the nation of 125 million. But Japan still has one of the most stringent gun laws in the democratic world, where fewer than 10 people annually die from gun violence.
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
-
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
-
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
-
Afghan ambassador to Canada urges flexibility on passports for approved refugees
Afghanistan's ambassador is urging action to ensure that Afghans who have been approved to come to Canada do not have to risk detention by the Taliban when they apply for a passport.
-
5 homes damaged, 1 destroyed after tornado near Sundre, Alta.
Alberta RCMP say several home in the vicinity of Sundre, Alta. were severely damaged in a storm on Thursday.
World
-
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
-
How Japan's record on gun violence compares with other G7 nations
The assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shocked the nation of 125 million. But Japan still has one of the most stringent gun laws in the democratic world, where fewer than 10 people annually die from gun violence.
-
U.K. leader hopefuls jostle as Boris Johnson digs in for final weeks
A field of Conservative candidates seeking to replace departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began to take shape Friday, even as some party lawmakers pushed to get the scandal-tarnished leader out of office before his replacement is elected over the summer.
-
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
-
Russia sticks U.S., U.K. embassies with 'unrecognized' addresses
Moscow has taken a page out of Washington's playbook to troll both the U.S. and the U.K. by renaming the streets in front of their embassies in the Russian capital.
-
Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow it to put in place guidance that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.
Politics
-
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
-
Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe 'horrifically disturbing': Trudeau
The assassination of Japan's longest-serving prime minister during a campaign speech is "horrifically disturbing" and demands pushback against rising violence and threats that are harming democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
-
Canada has only planted 29 million of the 2 billion trees promised by 2030
The federal government is two years and just 29 million trees into its campaign promise to plant two billion trees by 2030, coming in below the goal it set last year.
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
Intermittent fasting linked with less severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Those who have regularly fasted intermittently for decades have a lower chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 compared to people who do not practice the eating plan, according to a new American study.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
-
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
-
Robots to the rescue: autonomous tech could help first responders enter disaster zones
New robots could help assess the dangers of disaster zones for emergency response teams.
Entertainment
-
The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre says the tour stop by The Weeknd in Toronto has been postponed to a later date due to service outages affecting operations at the venue.
-
Party like it's 2008: print your tickets due to Rogers outage, venues urge
Canadian concertgoers are being asked to save or print off their tickets as a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. stymied mobile internet access for many.
-
Movie reviews: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sets itself apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'The Sea Beast,' 'Stanleyville' and 'Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel.'
Business
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
-
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Lifestyle
-
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional 'chupinazo' firework was ignited to start the San Fermin bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports
-
TRANSCRIPT
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
-
The other Elias Pettersson: Vancouver Canucks now have 2 players with the same name
The Vancouver Canucks used a third-round draft pick to pick up a second player named Elias Pettersson.
-
For first time ever, CFL game set to be broadcast in an Indigenous language
Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer Victor Cui announced Friday the franchise's July 22 home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be broadcast live in Cree.
Autos
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.