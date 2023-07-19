Aerial footage shows progression of the Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction

With Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral set to reopen to the public in December 2024, reconstruction is well underway, as this drone video shot on Tuesday shows.

Scaffolding is seen around the famous French church weeks before the installation of the approximately 100 oak trusses that will go up late in August.

The trusses, which are necessary to rebuild the frame of the great roof over the nave and choir, were delivered on-site by boat on the Seine River last week.

They were made by craftsmen using medieval techniques to ensure the beams, made from 1,200 oak trees, match the original features.

A major fire broke out in the Notre-Dame Cathedral on April 15, 2019, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. The flames broke out in the roof structure and then spread, destroying the spire, the nave and transept roofs and the wooden roof structure.

With files from Reuters